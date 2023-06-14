LINCOLN — A new report ranked Nebraska eighth best in the nation for overall children’s well-being, but also revealed worrying trends in specific areas such as the state’s child care.

The report — Kids Count Data Book — is an annual ranking by the Annie E. Casey Foundation measuring how each state cares for its children in various categories. Nebraska ranked first in the nation for children’s economic well-being, 12th in education, 15th in health and 20th in family and community.

Despite the high overall ranking, the report shows worsening trends for Nebraska in several individual categories, including an increase in the percentage of children living in poverty, and an increase from 2019 to 2021 in fourth graders who were not proficient in reading and eighth graders who were not proficient in math.

From 2012 to 2021, the percentage of children living in high-poverty areas was cut in half — from 8% to 4%. But the percentage of children whose parents lack secure employment was 19%, unchanged from 2019 to 2021.

A statement from Voices for Children in Nebraska highlighted a problem with access to child care services, which remains an issue in Nebraska and the rest of the country. Josh Shirk, research coordinator for the nonprofit, said Nebraska ranks near the middle of the national pack in terms of how much of their income parents are spending on child care.

Shirk said the cost of child care somewhat offsets Nebraska’s top ranking for children’s economic well-being, which he attributed largely to the state’s low unemployment rate.

“Affordable and accessible child care is a necessary precursor to any kind of functional economy,” Juliet Summers, executive director of the Nebraska nonprofit, said in the statement. “Parents should never have to choose between putting food on the table and ensuring their children are safe and cared for.”

