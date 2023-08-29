The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is looking to narrow down over 300 applications for various Omaha revitalization projects that were submitted last year.

Department officials met with prospective applicants Tuesday afternoon in downtown Omaha to discuss new guidelines for the proposals. A set of eight categories were announced at the meeting, outlining what projects officials are looking for.

Over the course of two sessions, the Nebraska Legislature approved more than $400 million of combined federal and state dollars to go toward economic recovery projects in underserved areas of the state, primarily within North and South Omaha. Much of that funding has yet to be allocated to specific projects.

The projects were previously set to be selected by independent engineering firm Olsson, which received 367 project proposals in 2022. A follow-up bill that passed earlier this year — Legislative Bill 531 — changed that process to call on the Department of Economic Development (DED) to decide which projects would receive funding, selecting from the applications Olsson received.

Shereece Dendy-Sanders with DED said LB 531 also required the department to create a grant program for the recovery effort, which necessitated they ask applicants to resubmit their proposals instead of selecting them from Olsson's submissions.

The department launched a website available at opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery. Applications will be available soon, but a specific deadline has yet to be solidified.

DED will update the webpage with additional information, including a link to the online application and application open and close dates.

A few projects were already identified and received funding through LB 1024 last year, including about $26 million to be spread across projects elsewhere in Nebraska. Additionally, $20 million was allocated for affordable housing projects in Omaha, $30 million was dedicated to innovation hubs and $60 million was earmarked for a business park near the Omaha airport.

LB 531 would increase the total amount going to the business park from $60 million to $100 million. The bill also identified a handful of other projects to receive guaranteed money, including $20 million for a Malcolm X museum and another $20 million for local health centers.

The eight categories of projects DED are looking for ranges from small businesses and entrepreneurs, nonprofits, housing, youth and workforce development programs, sports and arts programs and other public space developments. Officials said Olsson's previous recommendations will be factored into their scoring system, but it will not be a deciding factor.

