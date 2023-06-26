LINCOLN — Viktoriia Sukhatska figured she had several months to study before she would be allowed to take a driver's license test in Nebraska.

But quick work by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles means the young Ukrainian woman hopes to get her license — and more independence — Monday, after spending a week cramming for the English-language exam.

Sukhatska and her four siblings, ages 14 through 24, are among 1,024 Ukrainians who ended up in Nebraska after fleeing the Russian invasion and war in her home country.

She landed a job, as a case manager with the Ukrainian Family Assistance program of the Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha. She even bought a car.

But government regulations prevented her from getting a license to drive the car. The situation left Ukrainians struggling to get around, whether to work or school or simply the grocery store.

"We've got all these amazing people but they've not been able to get jobs because they can't get to the jobs," said Tanyaradzwa DeWolf, director of refugee services for the Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha.

It took action by the Nebraska Legislature to clear a path for Sukhatska and other Ukrainians in the state to be able to get driver's licenses and state identification cards.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon sponsored the legislation that passed this year as part of Legislative Bill 138. Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel, has made multiple trips to Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia and is due back from his latest trip on Sunday.

LB 138 allows the state agency to issue specially marked driver's licenses and state identification cards to people granted immigration parole status. The cards are marked to indicate that they do not meet the standards for use as federal identification.

The law required the DMV to have the new process up and running by Nov. 1. But agency Director Rhonda Lahm announced Monday that her agency has already completed all the steps needed to start offering the licenses.

“The DMV recognizes the importance of moving quickly to make driver licenses available to those Ukrainians who have been displaced from their home country,” she said. “I am pleased we are able to issue these documents less than a month after the legislation was signed into law and well ahead of the statutory mandate.”

The law applies to all immigrants on parole status, Lahm said, which can be granted under federal law for "urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit."

Humanitarian parole has been provided to Ukrainians since spring 2022. It also has been provided to many Afghans since the Taliban took over control of that country and is available for some people from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua. Public benefit parole most commonly is used for people admitted to testify as a witness in a trial.

Immigration parole allows people to work in the U.S. while living here. DeWolf said several of the Ukrainians in Nebraska worked as truck drivers previously. Having a driver's license now means they can help with Nebraska's trucker shortage, she said.

Lahm said people on immigration parole will need to meet all the same identification, verification and testing requirements as anyone else who applies for a Nebraska driver's license or state ID card.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023