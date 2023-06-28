LINCOLN — Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer kicked off her campaign for a third term in the U.S. Senate Wednesday, surrounded by a crowd of Republican office-holders and supporters.

The state's senior senator made the announcement in the State Capitol Rotunda, where she was joined by current Gov. Jim Pillen, former governors Dave Heineman and Kay Orr, as well as U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.

"Today I humbly ask your support so that I can continue to serve the people I know and the state that I love," Fischer said, pledging to build Nebraska, protect the nation, stand up for "our shared values" and "secure a brighter future for our children and our grandchildren."

Fischer, 72, will be the first Nebraska senator to seek a third term since the late Jim Exon was re-elected in 1990. A Republican, she was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and won reelection in 2018.

Two years ago, she announced that she planned to seek reelection so she could leverage her seniority to become more effective as a senator.

"If you want to get things done, seniority matters," she said at the time.

On Wednesday, she touted her record as a conservative, fighting for limited government and conservative values, while making sure that Nebraska "gets its fair share" of federal support for needed projects.

Her influence already increased this year, when she landed a seat on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. She also holds seats on the Armed Services Committee, the Agriculture Committee and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

The former Deb Strobel, Fischer grew up in Lincoln. But her life took a rural turn when she married Bruce Fischer, a rancher from the Valentine area, in 1972. There, she got involved with numerous agricultural and community groups.

She served on the Valentine Rural High School Board of Education before running for the state Legislature in 2008. In the Legislature, she chaired the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee and was instrumental in getting major road-building legislation passed.

Ten years ago, she won a come-from-behind election against then-Attorney General Jon Bruning and State Treasurer Don Stenberg in a bid for the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

