LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen announced some interim changes in the leadership of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Thursday.

Bo Botelho, the HHS general counsel, will be the agency's interim CEO, starting Aug. 5. Botelho previously served as interim CEO from October 2018 to February 2019, when Dannette Smith took on the CEO position.

Smith recently announced plans to step down Aug. 4 to take a job with a national firm supporting health and human services agencies across the United States. Along with being CEO, she has been interim director for the HHS Division of Children and Family Services since Pillen took office.

The governor also named Tony Green to be interim children and family services director. Green is also the director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities and the interim director for the Division of Behavioral Health.

Pillen has said he plans a national search to find a permanent CEO for the agency, which touches almost every Nebraskan in some way. The two division director positions have been vacant since January. Pillen decided against keeping former Gov. Pete Ricketts’ division directors.

