LINCOLN — Dannette Smith, the chief executive officer of Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services, will step down after nearly four years as the head of the state's largest agency.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced her resignation Wednesday. She will take a job with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the U.S. Her last day will be Aug. 4.

Pillen expressed gratitude for Smith's leadership, which began under his predecessor, Gov. Pete Ricketts. Smith was appointed in Jan. 2019 to replace Ricketts' first HHS leader.

Smith said it was an honor to be CEO of HHS and to work with the people of Nebraska. Among the challenges of her tenure were managing the public health and human services response to the COVID-19 pandemic and turning around the state's troubled juvenile offender treatment centers.

“I have spent every day challenging myself and my team to work with passion, integrity, and intentionality because the people of Nebraska depend on us," she said. "Not only do I feel a great sense of accomplishment about what we have achieved, I look forward to taking the energy and the spirit of my fellow Nebraskans with me as I take on the new challenges in my next chapter.”

As HHS CEO, Smith oversaw a staff of 5,000 and managed an annual budget of $6.3 billion, including state and federal funds. The agency's five divisions — behavioral health, children and family services, developmental disabilities, Medicaid and long-term care, and public health — touch the lives of nearly every Nebraskan.

Pillen said he would appoint an interim director soon. That person will lead the agency while a national search is undertaken to find a permanent CEO.

He has yet to fill two other key positions in HHS. He did not keep Ricketts' director of the children and family services division or the director of behavioral health. Smith has been interim director of children and family services since January.

Before coming to Nebraska, Smith held top positions at human services departments in North Carolina, Virginia, Washington state and Georgia.

