2023 Nebraska legislative session preview
LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers on Tuesday passed more than 20 education bills packaged into one, from addressing the state's teacher shortage to increasing mental health resources.
State lawmakers passed Legislative Bill 705 in a 47-0 vote Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk for his signature. If signed, the law will take effect immediately.
"This package is the culmination of hours of hard work by all committee members to benefit students and advance education in Nebraska," Education Chair Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil said in a statement.
While the bill spurred some opposition in previous rounds, the final round of debate was quick, with no lawmakers speaking for or against the measure.
The underlying bill, LB 705, would distribute more than $24 million in state lottery funds to various education sources, including college access efforts and opportunity grants.
Another bill in the package is LB 385, introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, which would allocate up to $10 million for retainment grants for teachers who continue working in Nebraska. Teachers could receive a $2,500 grant for their second, fourth and sixth year of teaching. Linehan said school administrators told lawmakers that local schools often lose teachers between their second and fourth years.
LB 385 is one of several bills within the package that seeks to deal with Nebraska’s teacher shortage. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, the number of unfilled teaching jobs across the state has gone up nearly 60% recently, increasing from 482 vacancies at the start of the 2021-22 school year to 768 at the beginning of 2022-23.
“The existing workforce shortage has impacted schools large and small,” Murman said.
Other bills aimed at the same issue include:
LB 603, a Linehan bill that would establish alternative pathways for prospective teachers to obtain a certificate. LB 724, which would eliminate the requirement for prospective teachers to pass the PRAXIS Test. Introducer Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha described the basic skills test as “an expensive hurdle” that prevents some would-be teachers from entering the field. LB 762, introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, which would devote $1 million to tuition assistance for paraprofessionals looking to become teachers.
In previous rounds, the overall bill drew opposition based on a handful of individual bills in the package. A few lawmakers shared concerns about LB 632, which would prohibit schools from suspending students in preschool through second grade.
Several others took issue with LB 805, which would require that schools allow certain youth organizations to provide information, services and activities to students. Opponents specifically objected to the Boy Scouts of America being included in the list, referencing a 2020 scandal in which more than 92,000 claims of sexual abuse were filed against the organization from former Scouts.
“They might be doing a better job,” said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha. “They might have cleaned house. But that trauma still exists.”
ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer
