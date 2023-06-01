LINCOLN — After two years of work, a plan to overhaul aspects of Nebraska's criminal justice system reached the finish line Thursday.

State lawmakers passed Legislative Bill 50 in a 34-15 vote, sending it to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk for his signature. The bill covers a wide range of issues, such as increasing Nebraska’s problem-solving courts and expanding parole options.

The bill is a version of failed legislation from last year, which introduced recommendations from a study group created to review Nebraska’s criminal justice system and reduce Nebraska’s worst-in-the-nation prison overcrowding. This year, former Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln introduced LB 50 with some of last year’s consensus proposals.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, the Judiciary Committee chair, took the lead on LB 50 after Geist resigned to focus on the Lincoln mayoral race. He said that his goal is to reduce the number of Nebraska inmates who “jam out” — that is, complete their sentences and are released without supervision or rehabilitation, and often end up back in prison.

With lawmakers approving a new $350 million prison and several other massive tax relief proposals this year, Wayne said, LB 50 is essential to ensuring Nebraska's criminal justice system operates efficiently.

"I'm not trying to reform anything," Wayne said. "I want to make sure it works."

Like last year, LB 50 saw resistance at nearly every stage of the process, with Geist's replacement, Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln, criticizing the bill during earlier rounds of debate. Bosn said she was concerned that the legislation could reduce sentences for repeat offenders and substantially decrease the time inmates could spend behind bars before they are granted parole.

But Bosn's arguments got some pushback from LB 50 supporters. Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said the County Attorneys Association has influenced lawmakers to oppose any attempt at criminal justice reform, no matter how many revisions are made to address the group's concerns.

Bosn, a former prosecutor, defended the group and said its only motive was promoting public safety.

During the session, Wayne made several changes to the bill and gave up on things he wanted to include, such as easing penalties for being caught in possession of drug residue. McKinney said he wished the bill went further, given the state's prison overcrowding problem.

On Wednesday, Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood brought up new concerns about the bill and the legislative process. He noted that LB 50 was voted out of committee after Geist resigned, leaving a vacant seat on the committee before Bosn was appointed in her place. The vote was 4-2 with another member present but not voting, and Clements contended the vote wasn't a majority of the normally eight-member committee.

"A vacant seat was taken advantage of," Clements said.

Wayne said he consulted with the Clerk of the Legislature and Speaker's Office to ensure the committee followed best practices during the vacancy. Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue also backed the process and voted Thursday to pass the bill, even though he was one of the two committee members who had voted against advancing it to the floor. Since then, Holdcroft said, the committee put in hours of work to improve the bill.