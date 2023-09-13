LINCOLN — Nebraska's "second house" participated in the legislative process with unprecedented numbers and passion this year.

Hundreds showed up in person, filling legislative hearing rooms, overflow rooms and Capitol hallways for hearings on guns, abortion, LGBTQ issues, voter identification and election reform bills. Hundreds more called or wrote state lawmakers or lobbied senators in person. Many came to protest or watch debate.

But many also left frustrated at not being able to testify or angry about how a hearing had been managed. A few were arrested for their behavior in and around the legislative chamber. One was banned from the Capitol, at least temporarily.

Before lawmakers gather again in January, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista hopes to find better ways to ensure that Nebraskans, often dubbed the second house to the state's one-house Legislature, can have their voices heard and engage productively with lawmakers.

Toward that end, he introduced Legislative Resolution 179. The interim study resolution calls for examining issues and concerns around public participation and making recommendations for change.

"Ensuring that residents of Nebraska have the opportunity to have their voices heard is vital to the legislative process," the resolution said. "To ensure fair and useful dialogue, there must be a standard of respect and decorum in place for both the public, that observes, engages, and testifies in front of the Legislature, and the members of the Legislature."

Arch said he wants to identify specific things the Legislature can do differently to improve the process.

"I envision the outcomes could include some new practices implemented by the Legislature and individual committee chairs, and also identify where the Legislature can do a better job of communicating our practices/procedures to the public," he said.

Currently, legislative committee chairs set most guidelines for hearing testimony. When time is short or the list of testifiers is long, chairs often set time limits on individual testimony with green, yellow and red lights to warn speakers.

At times, chairs have limited the total time allocated for proponents, opponents and neutral testimony or have allowed alternating blocks of time, so that committee members can hear different views before the hour gets late and attention spans wane.

Other hearing practices are common to all committees and set by legislative rule or tradition. Those include relatively new methods of providing input, including online comments and the option for people with disabilities to provide written, on-the-record testimony.

LR 179 provides for a study of state laws, rules and regulations, and the Legislature's official and unofficial practices and procedures concerning public participation. It also calls for an examination of "constitutional provisions relevant to the public's right to access the State Capitol and attend public activities."

The latter provoked some concerns about whether the study was aimed at limiting access. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who chairs the Legislature's Executive Board, acknowledged those concerns but denied there was any desire to curb public access.

"It's important to have an open and transparent process," he said. "Enhancing access has to be done in an orderly and fair manner."

The study also will look at whether to require that everyone who attends a hearing be offered a chance to testify, the existence of uniform rules on public testimony among committees and alternatives to public hearings for people to make their voices heard.

Arch, working with the Executive Board, has invited 13 organizations to reach out to their members and come up with an answer to the question: "What do you consider to be the top five areas of concern with respect to the public’s ability to effectively engage in the legislative process?"

According to his office, the 13 organizations have historically been involved with the legislative process and range across the political spectrum. OpenSky Policy Institute and the Platte Institute are among those that have agreed to participate. They have until Sept. 21 to provide their answers.

Answers provided by the organizations will then be used to solicit ideas for addressing those top concerns, which could then be turned into recommendations for action. Arch used a similar format in 2020 on an interim study concerning telehealth.

The study also will include a survey of how other states handle public participation.