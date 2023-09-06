LINCOLN — A former Westside Community Schools teacher is challenging a controversial state senator for a Millard-area legislative seat, while a congressional staffer is running for a Bellevue-area seat.

Mary Ann Folchert of Omaha is seeking the District 31 seat in southwest Omaha, currently held by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha. Ben "Felix" Ungerman is a candidate for District 3, which encompasses western Bellevue and parts of Papillion and Sarpy County.

The two are among the most recently announced candidates for the Nebraska Legislature. The election will be in 2024. Other candidates include former Sen. Dan Quick and current Sen. Ray Aguilar, who will compete for a second time over Grand Island's District 35 seat. Larissa Schultz of Yutan is running in District 23 and Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse is a candidate for District 37, along with Lana Peister.

District 31. Kauth was appointed and won election in 2022 to finish out the term of the late Sen. Rich Pahls. She led the battle earlier this year to prohibit minors from getting transgender care. Her bill passed and was signed into law but the issue consumed most of the session after opponents mounted an extended filibuster.

She said she is focusing her campaign on continuing the tax cuts set in motion this year, along with finding a way to curb rapidly rising property valuations. For the coming year, she has said she will prioritize a bill that would require transgender youth to play sports and use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their sex at birth.

Folchert, who taught elementary school for seven years, said Nebraska needs state senators who place the needs of people above political games. She listed education, public safety, health care and workforce issues as priorities.

She said health care decisions should be left to patients and doctors, a concern of abortion rights supporters, and called for finding alternatives to property taxes to support schools. She said the state needs to help build the workforce by focusing on childcare, housing and home health care, as well as promoting innovation and technology.

Kauth is a Republican. Folchert is a Democrat. The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that people run for office and serve without party labels and political parties are not part of the legislative structure.

District 3. Ungerman is a retired Air Force colonel and chief of staff in the Nebraska office of Rep. Don Bacon. He is seeking the seat now held by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Ungerman, a Republican, said he would be "a champion for economic and workforce development, a fighter for real tax relief, an advocate for education, and stalwart defender of public safety."

He called for lowering property taxes, streamlining government and eliminating unneeded regulations. He also said he would protect life at all stages and defend constitutional rights to free speech, religion, assembly and to arm and defend oneself.

District 35. The race to represent most of Grand Island is shaping up to be a rematch from four years ago, when Aguilar defeated Quick. This time, the Republican Aguilar will be seeking his fourth term in office. He was term limited in 2008 but returned to the Legislature in 2020. Quick, a Democrat, was elected in 2016 and served one term.

Quick worked 28 years for Grand Island's Platte Generating Station and has been a union leader. He was elected last year to the Central Community College board. He said his focus is on "working family priorities," including supporting small businesses, bringing back manufacturing jobs, lowering health care costs, reducing property taxes and addressing valuation increases.

Aguilar, a retired business owner and former buildings and grounds manager, said he plans to run on his record of accomplishments for Grand Island including getting another judge for the area and getting funds for the veterans cemetery. Looking ahead, he said he would work to promote workforce housing. He also touted his conservative credentials.

District 23. Schultz, a Democrat, joins several Republicans seeking to represent a district that encompasses Saunders, Colfax and most of Butler counties. The incumbent, Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainerd, is term-limited and cannot run again.

Schultz is a nonprofit worker, yoga instructor, community organizer and chair of the Nebraska Young Democrats. She called for putting the needs of Nebraskans before political party affiliation and said she would work to promote higher-paying jobs, affordable housing and childcare assistance, along with improved health care access in rural communities. Like Folchert, she said doctors and patients should make medical decisions, not politicians.

District 37. Clouse is running for the seat now held by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, who is term-limited. The district encompasses the southeastern portion of Buffalo County, including the communities of Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton.

Clouse, a Republican, has been Kearney's mayor since 2006 and worked more than 40 years for the Nebraska Public Power District. He has the support of former Speaker of the Legislature Galen Hadley of Kearney. Clouse touted his record of keeping the city's property tax levy the lowest among first-class cities and of helping the community grow through projects like the Central Nebraska Veterans Home and the Kearney SportsPlex.

He will be running against fellow Republican Lana Peister, a 20-year registered nurse who announced earlier. Peister said she supports lower taxes, voter integrity and the Second Amendment. She also supports "freedom from vaccine and mask mandates, protecting the unborn and advocating for available housing and local business incentives."

