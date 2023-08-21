LINCOLN — The search is on for this year's Christmas tree to be displayed in Nebraska's Capitol Rotunda.

The Office of the Capitol Commission is issuing a call to anyone interested in donating their tree to serve as the centerpiece in the Rotunda during the 2023 holiday season. The chosen tree will be decorated and displayed in the Capitol ahead of a lighting ceremony hosted by Gov. Jim Pillen on Dec. 10. The ceremony kicks off the state's seasonal celebrations.

The tree must be an evergreen that is 20-25 feet tall. It is preferred that the tree come from a site within 50 miles of Lincoln.

Capitol Commission staff will cut down the tree during the first week of December and transfer it to the Capitol to be installed. Those who donated the tree will be recognized at the lighting ceremony.

Anyone wishing to donate their tree should contact the Capitol tourism supervisor at 402-471-0449 for more information.

