LINCOLN — A state panel Friday authorized the Grand Island Casino Resort to offer craps, roulette and other table games, ushering in a new era in Nebraska’s state-sanctioned gambling.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission also approved the casino’s request to conduct sports wagering. That would make it the second racetrack-casino where Nebraskans can bet legally on sporting events, once it launches later this month.

The Grand Island casino is the first to offer table games. It was expected to have the games up and running by Friday evening.

“This is historic,” said commission Chairman Dennis Lee.

The approval came at a busy meeting as commissioners work to implement the wishes of Nebraska voters, who approved expanded gambling in 2020.

The gambling commission also:

Approved expansion of the state’s sports wagering catalog to include men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup soccer, just in time for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England. The list now includes World Boxing Association activities as well.

Launched a market study eagerly awaited by Nebraska communities seeking to add horse racing in their towns. The panel voted 5-0 to contract with Innovation Group for $48,000.

State lawmakers had tasked the commission with conducting the market study before approving any additional racetrack licenses. Several communities have already submitted applications, which have essentially been on hold.

The study is expected to take 12 weeks to complete. That would put it ahead of the deadline in the law, which said it should be done as soon as “practicable” and no later than Jan. 1, 2025.

The study will look at the current racing market, in particular the racetracks in Adams, Dakota, Douglas, Hall, Lancaster and Platte Counties.

It is supposed to include an analysis of the positive and negative effects, including financial, on each existing racetrack at the time of the market analysis in the event the commission approves a new racetrack application.

Meantime, the Grand Island casino is aiming for Wednesday to kick off sports wagering, said Sharon Haselhoff, regional vice president of Elite Casino Resorts.

“We hope to open the Elite Sportsbook with two kiosks and two sports windows to bet in person,” Haselhoff said.

Under Nebraska law, wagers must be placed in-person or at a wagering kiosk in the designated sports wagering area at the licensed racetrack enclosure.

Haselhoff also said the casino has been hiring and training dealers. Friday, the commission approved the request for one craps table, one roulette table, five blackjack tables, one Texas Hold ‘em table and an additional 46 slot machines, bringing the casino’s total to 337.

“Our expanded dining area will be a Draft Day restaurant, which will serve lunch and dinner every day of the week, and breakfast on Saturday and Sunday to get that sports wagering crowd early,” Haselhoff said.

While WarHorse Casino in Lincoln already kicked off sports wagering in June, betting at the WarHorse Casino in Omaha is still a ways off, said Lynne McNally, chief executive officer of Nebraska Horsemen.

Getting sports wagering up and running at the 63rd and Q Streets location is a priority, but hampered because the site is an active construction zone for the new casino, she said.

Betting won’t happen in Omaha before Nebraska football’s season opener on Aug. 31, an away game against Minnesota.

“That was my self-imposed deadline, and I’m not going to make it,” McNally said.

