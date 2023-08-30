LINCOLN — A campaign looking to repeal new tax credits for donations to private and parochial school scholarship funds claims they have garnered enough support to put the question on the 2024 ballot.

Support Our Schools Nebraska officials announced Wednesday that their 90-day petition drive brought in over 117,000 signatures, surpassing their initial goal of 90,000 signatures.

That's well above the minimum required signatures to make it on the ballot, which is around 60,000 signatures, representing 5% of the state's registered voters. However, the signatures must first be validated by the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office to make it official.

"We've done the right thing," said Rev. Michael Williams, president of the Omaha NAACP and a vocal supporter of the campaign. "We've put this in front of the voters."

The tax credit law was passed earlier this year through Legislative Bill 753. It gives tax credits for individuals and entities making donations to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and faith-based schools. Under the bill, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Individuals and businesses could not claim more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

The bill’s introducer, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, had tried to pass similar measures for about five years, putting her at odds with public school educators and other opponents. The state teachers union, the Nebraska State Education Association, has remained opposed to her proposals from the start, and is the primary group driving the Support Our Schools petition.

"If you want to get something done, ask a teacher," said Rebecca Firestone, executive director of OpenSky Policy Institute, another organization supporting the campaign.

Gov. Jim Pillen, who signed LB 753 into law and has been a vocal supporter of the measure, celebrated that the petition didn't get enough signatures to immediately stall the law, which would have required 10% of registered voters to sign, or about 120,000 signatures. He said LB 753 supporters will continue to fight for the new law if the Secretary of State confirms the initiative is going on the ballot.

"If this initiative makes it onto the 2024 ballot, I can promise you the fight will not be over," Pillen said in a press release. "I have confidence in education, both public and private. I will continue to make sure each student in Nebraska has the educational freedom to choose where they want to attend school."

Backers of LB 753 say it will help families — particularly those with lower incomes — have a range of educational opportunities, including private schools. But critics say that the biggest benefits will go to the wealthy Nebraskans who are able to donate to scholarship funds and receive the tax credits in return.

Critics also argue that the tax credits will deplete funding for public education. This point was echoed by Support Our Schools on Wednesday. Firestone argued LB 753 essentially acts as government spending through tax policy, and in future budget years it will reduce the dollars available to go toward public education or other services.

Christina Grosshans, a Support Our Schools volunteer, said part of the reason she moved back to Nebraska from North Carolina was because a similar process was decreasing the quality of the public schools in her area.

"Until you've experienced public schools in a state that has implemented an opportunity scholarship or other voucher type of system, you have no idea how excellent Nebraska public schools actually are," Grosshans said.

Supporters say that public schools won’t lose money because of the credits and note that the Legislature actually has increased state funding for public schools at the same time. But opponents countered that the tax credits full impacts will be felt over time, and will gradually deplete funding for public education.

The financial impact of the tax credits would be on the state’s general fund, according to LB 753’s fiscal note. Funding for public schools also comes from the state’s general fund.

Support Our Schools officials did not mention the opposing campaign to their effort, Keep Kids First, until they were directly asked about it. The campaign launched shortly after the petition kicked off, and members attempted to discourage voters from signing, and urged people who had signed to request their names be removed.

Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, said that effort backfired in a way he didn't expect. He said there were several people who signed their petition after learning about it from the Keep Kids First campaign.

"To our opponents, thank you for spending all that money," Royers said.

Over the course of the petition effort, the competing groups have traded barbs, opposing survey data and accusations of intimidation and lies. Keep Kids First has alleged that petitioners have harassed their members, made false claims to police and have intentionally misled the public. Support Our Schools has denied their allegations, and leveled their own accusations that the opposing campaign hired "blockers" that have physically harassed and intimidated potential signers.

While the petition deadline passes Wednesday, Jenni Benson, president of the NSEA, said Support Our Schools will continue their work spreading information about the initiative to voters over the next year. The campaign already had bumper stickers and yard signs ready to distribute Wednesday, and officials said there will be more efforts to spread their message at town halls, through postcards and various other means.

"We are going to be out there," said Paul Schulte, incoming NSEA vice president. "We're going to keep this message alive."

