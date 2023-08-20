LINCOLN — News that state officials plan to build Nebraska’s biggest prison on the northeast edge of Lincoln caught Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers by surprise.

Although he represents the northeast part of the city, he had no clue that the $350 million institution might wind up at 112th and Adams Streets until Gov. Jim Pillen and State Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys made a public announcement Thursday.

Nor did other members of the Lincoln City Council or the Lancaster County Board or residents of the area. Bowers said many of his constituents have reacted with anger, concern and vows to fight the state’s plan.

“This was a huge shock and a huge surprise,” Bowers said. “Right now we are all just trying to figure out and imagine what is being thrust upon us.”

At a press conference, Pillen said the state has signed a purchase agreement to pay about $17 million for more than 300 acres of farmland just outside the city limits.

Construction of the 1,512-bed prison, which has been billed as a replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, is set to begin in fall 2024. Plans call for the prison to house men classified as minimum, medium and maximum security.

He and Jeffreys said the site was chosen for its workforce potential, including the 500 or so employees at the penitentiary who could transfer to the new prison, as well as ease of access for inmates’ families. The site is close to Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 6. Other factors included access to utility systems, hospital and emergency services and community services.

The new prison would be within a half-mile of several homes and a mile from an elementary school. A hiker-biker trail runs along one side of the site, the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve is on another and a planned city park is near the southwest corner. The Lancaster Event Center is also nearby.

Bowers said he has concerns that building a prison at that location will hamper growth in one of the fastest-growing areas of the capital city and perhaps affect the city as a whole.

At a minimum, he said the project will take away 300 acres of prime development land, property that could otherwise be used to build homes, businesses and needed services. He said he is exploring what options may be available to stop or affect the state’s plans.

“Northeast Lincoln needs a hospital, not a prison,” he tweeted, soon after the announcement.

Several people expressed similar worries about how a prison would affect the future of the area and the value of their property. Many said a prison should be located farther from the city and from homes and families.

“Proximity to a school and growing residential areas is a literal joke,” Chris Gowin posted on Facebook. “This will kill all future development in this area of Lincoln.”

Jenny Blake Marlar, who lives just down the road from the site, said the plans were “very upsetting.”

“It makes no sense to put this so close to a residential area,” she posted. “Were there no options in a non-residential area or further from existing developments? I’m also not clear how the current infrastructure will support this project (112th isn’t even paved).”

She also questioned the price paid for the land, which is more than eight times its $2 million assessed valuation.

A Pillen spokeswoman said the land has been assessed as agricultural land under the state’s greenbelt laws, which are intended to keep property taxes manageable for farmers near cities. But she said the state has to pay the price for potential commercial/industrial property in a prime location near the city of Lincoln and major highways.

Sara Powell, another nearby resident, called the proposal “devastating” and talked about finding a way to fight it.

“I don’t understand the thought process behind building a prison right into a residential neighborhood that is still growing!” she posted. “I don’t want to stare at a giant concrete building surrounded by walls and fences with barbed-wire and spotlights. All of my hard work and hard-earned money to build my home is what.....all for nothing now?”

But Jeffreys said the site is large enough to allow for berms, trees and landscaping to minimize the visibility of the prison and the light from it. The site design and facility design, which will be among the next steps, will address those issues.

Some online commenters made reference to Lincoln’s history, where the north side of town has been considered less favored than the wealthier areas south of O Street.

“Northeast Lincoln gets the dump, the sewage and now a prison,” posted Cathy Martinez. “How about a hospital or a YMCA that’s handicapped accessible? Northeast Lincoln is full of hard working blue collar workers. We get dumped on all the time. Time to stop them.”

One theme running through many comments was unhappiness at the lack of outreach by state officials. Bowers said many people who reached out to him were upset at the administration’s secrecy.

He said he will invite the governor and Jeffreys to his next town hall meeting for district residents in September in hopes of being able to get some answers and more information.

Pillen said his administration did have some conversations with the Lincoln Mayor’s Office. He would not characterize those discussions except to say that the city “has opinions on what’s best for them” and the state has its positions about what’s best for the state.

“We respect each other’s positions,” he said.

Projections since 2020 have shown that Nebraska’s inmate population, currently at about 5,600, is set to grow another 1,300 inmates by 2030. Nebraska’s prison system has been the fastest growing in the U.S., according to a World-Herald analysis. Jeffreys said the site chosen for the new prison has room for a potential expansion in the future.

