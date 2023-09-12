LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission is investigating the causes of two separate 911 outages that affected large portions of Nebraska two weeks ago.

The two largest telecommunications companies in Nebraska, Lumen and Windstream, each experienced issues that caused 911 centers across the state to be inaccessible by phone calls for multiple hours. PSC is investigating the companies separately, according to a Tuesday press release.

For Lumen, it was a cut fiber-optic cable in Omaha that severed service for most of Nebraska for roughly 12 hours between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. At Windstream, a fire in the company's electrical control room disrupted 911 service for much of southeast Nebraska for several hours Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

The investigations will examine why these incidents caused outages that were so widespread, as both companies are required to have fail-safe plans in place to prevent such a thing.

“The disruptions in 911 service that occurred in these two separate incidents is unacceptable,” Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said in the press release. “The Commission expects 911 service providers to maintain diverse and redundant connections between 911centers and their networks.”

The Lumen outage left at least 41 out of Nebraska's 68 911 call centers unable to receive calls, according to the investigation report. The affected centers resorted to giving out their nonemergency numbers to handle 911 calls.

The outage began at roughly 7 p.m. Aug. 31, and according to the report, 911 service wasn't fully restored until about 7:20 a.m. the next day. In the Omaha area, the outage affected Douglas, Sarpy, Washington and Dodge Counties. But it also impacted Kearney, Grand Island and other parts of the state.

The Windstream outage resulted in more staggered service throughout parts of southeast Nebraska, including Adams, Gage, Otoe and Saunders Counties. At least 18 of the 20 911 centers connected to Windstream experienced disruptions, with some connections sporadic and others completely cut off for hours, according to the report.

A Lincoln Journal Star report shared that the fire was started by a water leak that caused a small explosion inside Windstream's Lincoln facility. The investigation report added that a failing backup generator and depleted backup batteries also contributed to the outages.

