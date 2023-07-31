LINCOLN — More than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers are headed to Texas this week to help that state secure its border with Mexico.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced the deployment Monday. The troops represent the second group of Nebraskans sent to support Operation Lone Star, an initiative launched by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to ramp up enforcement of the country's southern border.

The Nebraska group will leave Wednesday and return in early September. Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, state public affairs officer for the Guard, said the deployment involves troops from multiple units. He said all received orders to go but were able to opt out if the mission would create a hardship for them.

He said the Nebraska soldiers will assist the Texas National Guard by observing and reporting border crossings. He said the Nebraska group will not be deputized to apprehend border crossers or assist with other law enforcement activities.

Pillen, who joined other Republican governors at a May security briefing hosted by Abbott, called the mission "critical to the security of Nebraska as well as other states."

“We need to maintain the safety of our citizenry and stem the ongoing influx of illegal drugs, weapons and criminals into our borders," he said. "President (Joe) Biden’s border policies have been ineffective, requiring that states join together to help manage this issue. Failure to do so only opens the door to threats that we can’t fully recognize yet.”

Abbott began Operation Lone Star in March 2021, arguing that the federal government was not doing enough to secure the border. The Texas Legislature authorized nearly $2 billion for the effort, which involves the State Department of Public Safety and the Texas Guard.

The effort has been mired in controversy since its start. Most recently, a DPS trooper alleged that Texas authorities were denying water to migrants in extreme heat and pushing migrant children back into the Rio Grande.

In addition, Texas National Guard troops have strung up razor wire to block river crossings and Texas has installed a floating barrier in the middle of the river. The latter prompted a diplomatic complaint from Mexico.

Ingalsbe said the Nebraska soldiers are being deployed in response to a request by Texas emergency management officials issued through the national Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Under that compact, member states can provide resources and assistance to requesting states and be reimbursed with federal funds for eligible expenses. Federal funds will be directed through the Nebraska National Guard for this deployment.

Nebraska paid the cost of sending 10 State Patrol troopers to Texas earlier this summer. The troopers, who volunteered, spent two weeks assisting with drone surveillance. State officials said the costs could be covered within the existing patrol budget.

Ingalsbe said Nebraska National Guard members have deployed to the border several times since 2008. The largest operation was in 2021 and 2022, when nearly 200 soldiers spent a year at the southwest border at the direction of the federal government. They assisted U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The Nebraska National Guard is always ready to respond when our fellow Americans are in need of assistance, whether the emergency is here within our state, within our nation’s borders or overseas,” said Brig. Gen. Craig W. Strong, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard.

“I am confident that our men and women will make a positive impact serving in support of Operation Lone Star,” he said.

Nebraska also deployed State Patrol troopers previously. Former Gov. Pete Ricketts sent a total of 32 troopers to Texas in summer 2021. The troopers helped other agencies with traffic stops and commercial vehicle inspections, which led to several arrests on suspicion of possession of narcotics and weapons, human smuggling and other crimes.

