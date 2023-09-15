LINCOLN — As restrictions on gender-affirming care options for Nebraskans under 19 officially take effect, transgender rights advocates are planning to protest the changes at the Capitol.

ACLU of Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed and OutNebraska are planning a joint rally in Lincoln on Oct. 1, the same day a ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries are set to take effect under Legislative Bill 574. All three organizations advocated against the bill while it was debated in the Legislature.

"We have not forgotten how (lawmakers) voted against the rights of trans Nebraskans," a description of the event reads.

The rally will begin at 1 p.m. on the Capitol's front steps. It will feature remarks from trans youths, parents of trans people and medical professionals.

Along with its gender-affirming care restrictions, LB 574 increased Nebraska's abortion ban to 12 weeks based on gestational age. The bill was among the most controversial measures debated in the Legislature this year, and is currently being challenged in court by ACLU lawyers who claim the law violates the Nebraska Constitution's single-subject rule.

That lawsuit held the chance to block the law's gender-affirming care restrictions from taking effect through a temporary injunction ACLU requested on behalf of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. However, the Nebraska Supreme Court denied that request earlier this week, so the regulations of LB 574 will remain in place while the case is considered.

LB 574 calls for a full ban on gender-affirming surgeries for people under 19, but directed the chief medical officer with the state health department to develop regulations for puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Until those regulations are approved, however, those medications will be fully banned for that age group unless an individual was already receiving treatment before Oct. 1.

According to department officials, Chief Medical Officer Timothy Tesmer is working with a group of experts on drafting the regulations, all of whom will remain anonymous until the drafting is complete.

Among the criteria for the regulations is setting a minimum number of “gender-identity-focused therapeutic hours” a patient must undergo to receive it, and a minimum waiting period between a medical practitioner receiving the patient’s consent and prescribing the treatment.

Several Nebraska physicians said in interviews with The World-Herald that these criteria are already part of the standard practice doctors follow when prescribing such care.

It is unclear how long the ban on the medications will last before the regulations are implemented. The department expects to hold a hearing on the proposed regulations before the end of the year, but Tesmer previously said a second hearing may be necessary depending on how the first goes.

After the hearing, the regulations will go through several groups for review, including the Board of Health and the Attorney General’s Office, before finally going to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk for approval.