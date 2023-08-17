LINCOLN — A new 1,500-bed prison to replace Nebraska's aging penitentiary will be built on the northeast edge of Lincoln, near the Lancaster County Event Center.

Gov. Jim Pillen and Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Rob Jeffreys announced the site at a press conference Thursday.

They said the state has signed a purchase agreement to pay about $17 million for more than 300 acres near 112th and Adams Streets. Construction of the prison is set to begin in fall 2024.

Pillen said the location was chosen for its workforce potential, as well as to be closer to inmates' families. Lincoln already has a number of people working in state prisons, including the 500 or so employees at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, who could transfer to the new facility.

The location also is close to Interstate 80, making the planned prison easy to reach for employees who might commute. It also would make access easier for families of inmates from outside of Lincoln, especially those from the Omaha area.

Jeffreys said the location was chosen from among several that have been considered. In the early stages of selecting a location, he said, more than 70 sites were under consideration.

In January last year, state officials said they were looking at six sites in Douglas, Lancaster and Dodge Counties for the possible location of a new Nebraska state prison. All were about 160 acres.

Former Director Scott Frakes said the top priority in picking a site was being close to a population center from which staff could be hired. Additional criteria included distance to utility systems, hospital and emergency services, community services, road access and terrain.

Thae announcement was made before state lawmakers authorized construction of a prison. The Legislature took that step in this year's budget, which also set aside enough money to build a $350 million prison with 1,512 beds.

Projections since 2020 have shown that Nebraska’s inmate population, currently at about 5,600, is set to grow another 1,300 inmates by 2030. Nebraska’s prison system has been the fastest growing in the U.S., according to a World-Herald analysis.

The system also was the nation's most overcrowded until last year, when 416 beds were added with a $125 million prison expansion. The expansion joined two separate prisons that sat next to each other into a single new facility called the Reception and Treatment Center.

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts initially proposed the new prison as a replacement for the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary although the prison master plan calls for potentially converting some of that institution to a different use.

On Thursday, however, Jeffreys said the penitentiary will be completely decommissioned. Although some parts of the institution are newer, they are built on an infrastructure that is deteriorating with age. Some parts of the prison date to 1869, shortly after Nebraska became a state.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023