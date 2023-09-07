LINCOLN — A petition drive that wants to require all Nebraska businesses to provide a minimum amount of paid sick leave to their employees has surpassed $1 million in contributions in its first two months.

Since its official launch in July, Paid Sick Leave for Nebraskans has raised more than $1.3 million, according to its latest campaign finance report. The initiative has spent more than $1.2 million of that funding, most of which went toward paying petition staff.

That's far beyond the contributions gathered by other active ballot initiatives working on the same timeline of getting on the 2024 ballot. The deadline to submit signatures to the Secretary of State's Office is not until next summer.

For example, a petition to legalize medical marijuana has raised about $32,000 so far, and another initiative looking to replace state and local taxes with a consumption tax has raised $68,000.

Jo Giles, the head of the paid sick leave campaign and executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha, said this level of funding was intentional. The campaign spent $720,000 to hire Utah-based group Landslide Political to aid with signature gathering, and they're working to have petitioners present at events across Nebraska this year while the weather remains decent, she said.

"Our coalition has previously worked on successful ballot initiatives, and we know the type of planning and fundraising needed to launch and sustain a campaign," Giles said in an email. "This is a result of that expertise."

Drive organizers have until early July 2024 to collect valid signatures from at least 7% of registered voters, or about 86,000 people.

The vast majority of the initiative's funding comes from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which contributed over $1.2 million so far. The national organization supports efforts across the country to promote “economic equity, affordable health care, climate solutions, racial justice, voter access and other essential social-change goals.”

The Sixteen Thirty Fund has been active in past Nebraska petition efforts. It provided the bulk of the support to get a measure on the 2020 ballot capping interest rates charged by payday lenders and to put an increase in the state minimum wage on the 2022 ballot. Voters passed both measures.

Other contributors to the campaign for paid sick leave came mostly from local groups, including the Nebraska Appleseed Action Fund, the Women's Fund of Omaha, the ACLU of Nebraska Foundation and last year's minimum wage initiative group, Raise the Wage Nebraska.

The current petition proposal would ensure paid sick leave for all Nebraska workers. Employers with fewer than 20 workers would have to offer at least five days of paid sick leave per year, or one hour for every 30 hours worked. Employers with 20 or more workers would have to offer at least seven days per year.

Mandatory paid sick leave is something Nebraska lawmakers have long debated in the Legislature. The most recent bill, proposed by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha earlier this year, stalled in committee. Local business groups and the Nebraska Department of Labor have often opposed such efforts, saying that a sick leave requirement would impact the state's economy.

But Jennifer Creager, senior vice president of the Greater Omaha Chamber, said the chamber has not committed to opposing the current petition effort. In fact, she said chamber officials intended to work with Cavanaugh on amendments to her bill that could have changed the group's stance.

"We've tried to be part of the solution," Creager said.

In the past few years, Creager said paid sick leave has grown in popularity among businesses, which often see it as a way to be competitive in their talent recruitment. Many of Nebraska's larger businesses, she said, already have such policies in place.

The chamber's primary concern is how a paid leave mandate would impact smaller businesses, Creager said. In a broader sense, she said the chamber also wants to ensure businesses have flexibility in these areas.

Creager said she wasn't surprised the initiative has raised so much. She said it likely will be factored into the chamber's calculations of whether to oppose the effort.

"We're trying to figure out what, if anything, we're going to do about it," she said.