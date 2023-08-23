Nebraska U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday officially kicked off his 2024 campaign to earn election to the seat he gained by appointment earlier this year.

During a four-city swing capped late in the day in Omaha, the Republican cast himself as a conservative with the courage to work to secure the nation’s southern border, cut "reckless spending" and fight the “radical left’s” attack on American values.

“These are the commonsense things we take for granted in Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “But it’s not true in Washington, D.C.”

Wearing a jacket and no tie on a scorching hot day, Ricketts touted some of the work he's already been doing in Congress, particularly to target the flow of fentanyl into the United States. He also blasted President Joe Biden’s policies on the border, his student loan forgiveness plan and the EPA’s expansion of regulations.

After having served for six months in Washington, the former two-term governor said the “incompetence, mismanagement and corruption” he's observed makes him appreciate the way things are done in Nebraska.

“We have a Legislature that has true debates and talks to each other. We have agencies that actually serve our customers here in Nebraska,” he said. “We need to change the way D.C. operates.”

Ricketts was appointed to the seat by Gov. Jim Pillen in January after it was vacated by Ben Sasse, who resigned to take the presidency at the University of Florida. In 2024, Ricketts will be running for the right to complete the final two years of the six-year term.

Ricketts’ appointment came with some questionable optics, as he had been the biggest supporter of Pillen’s 2022 bid to succeed Ricketts as governor.

Ricketts campaigned directly for Pillen. Ricketts and his family also contributed a combined $1.5 million to Pillen and to a political action committee that ran attack ads against Pillen’s top opponents in the hotly contested GOP primary election.

Not long after Sasse’s announcement, then-Gov. Ricketts announced that he would leave the appointment of the new senator to his successor as governor, Pillen. Pillen repeatedly denied that the selection was predetermined and said Ricketts’ campaign support played no role in the January appointment.

Nebraska Democrats in a statement Wednesday again seized on those circumstances, calling Ricketts “the state’s most corrupt and power-hungry politician.”

"The announcement of appointed-Sen. Pete Ricketts’ re-election bid is a continuation of the state GOP power grab,” said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democrats. “The corrupt revolving door and pay-to-play trend by the Nebraska Republican Party, led by Ricketts, should concern all Nebraskans.”

Asked whether that’s an issue Nebraskans are concerned about, Ricketts said he was grateful to be “appointed to this unexpected position.”

“Now we're gonna go out and earn those votes,” he said.

Ricketts at this point has no announced, viable opponent, from either party.

Charles W. Herbster, who took the brunt of many of those attack ads in last year’s governor’s race, has said he’s not ruling out a challenge for the seat that Ricketts now holds. Herbster in the past has also enjoyed the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who retains a strong grip on the party.

Regardless, Ricketts figures to be a formidable candidate in a state where Republicans have prevailed in every race for Senate and governor since 2006.

Ricketts enjoys many political advantages over Democrats or any potential rivals for the GOP nomination, including a well-known name, his experience in office and the unlimited ability to fund his own campaign.

Ricketts said Wednesday he will take nothing for granted, just as he did in twice being elected governor.

“I can't control who's gonna run or who's not gonna run, but what I can control is how hard I work,” Ricketts said. “We're going to travel the state. We're going to earn every vote.”

