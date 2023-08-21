The Omaha Streetcar Authority's board of directors adopted a policy Monday limiting which board members can talk with news media.

The board also adopted a policy setting rules on public testimony at its meetings.

“Only the Board Chairperson and Executive Officer of the OSA may speak to members of the media on behalf of OSA,” the media policy states.

The policies were adopted 6-0.

Jay Noddle said that as board president, he will be the media contact for now.

Noddle said the president “should be the source so that we don’t have other team members talking independently to the media. The media should know who to call, and then when there is a permanent director of the Streetcar Authority, that contact point should shift.”

The Streetcar Authority was created last year to oversee the design, construction and eventual operation of Omaha's streetcar system. The initial $306 million line is expected to begin running in 2026.

The government-created body also established protocols Monday for public comment at meetings.

Under the policy, public comments and testimony must be related to an agenda item.

“A person shall not be allowed to address the Board during meetings unless speaking on an agenda item during the public hearing, or is invited to speak by a Board member regarding an item on the agenda,” the policy says.

The presiding officer shall determine the amount of time for speakers and has authority to cut off a speaker whose comments are deemed “out of order,” though any board member could challenge that decision and request a vote to overturn the decision.

The presiding officer may invite a representative for an item to speak or make a presentation before the public hearing is opened, it says.

Board member Lauren Cencic commented before the vote.

“I think it’s important to note for the public in attendance that it is compliant with the Open Meetings Act, that we are just formalizing how we’re going to conduct business,” Cencic said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023