When Sierra Edmisten's son was hospitalized for over a week, the Hastings, Nebraska, mother was torn between whether she should spend her time with him, or continue working in order to maintain their income.

Edmisten encountered similar dilemmas through several jobs that did not offer her paid sick leave, which eventually forced her to leave an industry she loved in order to have a job that offered the benefit. Tuesday, she was one of several people who spoke on behalf of a petition drive that aims to require all Nebraska businesses to provide paid sick leave.

"No Nebraskan should have to choose between a paycheck and their health, or the health of their family," said Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha.

Backed by the Women's Fund and a dozen other state and local organizations, the petition drive launched Tuesday with a goal of putting the issue on the ballot for Nebraska voters in November 2024. To do that, organizers will need to collect than 60,000 valid signatures of registered voters by July 1, 2024.

If voters approve, the initiative would require all Nebraska businesses to provide some amount of paid sick leave for employees, depending on the organization's size — starting Oct. 1, 2025. Businesses with fewer than five workers would have to offer at leave five days of sick leave, while larger businesses would need to offer at least seven days.

Some Nebraska lawmakers have unsuccessfully proposed similar measures in the Legislature, which Giles said prompted this effort to take the issue to voters. Rumblings about a petition drive have circulated for months, and organizers officially filed paperwork with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office in June saying they planned a ballot initiative.

Giles estimated roughly 250,000 Nebraskans currently work full-time jobs without guaranteed paid sick leave, primarily in the food, construction, education and transportation industries.

Andrea Skolkin, CEO of OneWorld Community Health Centers in Omaha, said a lack of paid sick leave disproportionately hurts people of color and other minorities. Workers without this benefit are less likely to go to the doctor or seek preventive treatment, she said, and are more likely to send their child to school sick rather than staying home to care for them, contributing to the spread of disease.

Skolkin and others said that not only does paid sick leave benefit the health of workers and their community, but it also helps the businesses that offer it. Craig Moody, co-founder of an Omaha sustainability and consulting firm, said offering sick leave has made it easier for his business to recruit and retain talent.

Besides the organizations backing the petition, State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha also made an appearance Tuesday. Vargas, who also is a Democratic candidate in the Omaha area's 2nd Congressional District, was one of several lawmakers who previously tried to make paid sick leave mandatory through legislation.

"As a working dad, I know how important it is to be able to care for your children when they are sick," Vargas said in a press release. "Workers shouldn’t have to worry that caring for their family or themselves will cost them their jobs or income.”

