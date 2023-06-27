LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen announced Tuesday that Patrick Haggerty will be the director of a new state office devoted to expanding broadband services across Nebraska.

Haggerty will lead the Nebraska Broadband Office, which Pillen called for in an executive order during his first days as governor and was solidified through the passage of Legislative Bill 683 this year. Haggerty will assume the role of director on July 17, and will join Pillen's cabinet.

“Patrick’s many years of executive level experience in the telecommunications and government relations fields uniquely positions him to lead our efforts to bring reliable and affordable high-speed internet to all Nebraskans,” Pillen said in a press release.

Haggerty most recently served as the regional senior director for state government affairs over Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota for telecommunications company Charter Communications. He previously worked for similar companies such as Qwest Communications and CenturyLink.

The Broadband Office is tasked with overseeing millions of federal dollars for the purposes of expanding broadband services, including $405.3 million from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program that federal officials announced Monday was coming to Nebraska. The state had received nearly $100 million prior to Monday's announcement.

The office, supported by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, is collecting public input for a five-year action plan that will inform Nebraska’s proposal for the execution of these funds.

“We are at a pivotal time, where a strategic and coordinated approach to broadband deployment is vital,” Haggerty said in the press release.

Haggerty, Pillen and other state officials will tour the state on July 6 to outline their plan. In the meantime, the Broadband Office, along with the Department of Transportation, the Nebraska Information Technology Commission and the Office of the Chief Information Officer continue to host public meetings across Nebraska to provide and seek input about the quality and availability of internet access.

Several upcoming meetings remain:

South Sioux City – June 29, 5:30 p.m.; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 E 4th St.

Lincoln – July 11, 5:30 p.m.; NDOT Auditorium, 1500 Nebraska Parkway

Omaha – July 12, 5:30 p.m.; NDOT State Operations Center, 4425 S 108th St.

Those who are unable to attend can visit broadband.nebraska.gov/Home to get more information and submit feedback.