LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen put his stamp of approval on legislation that will offer Nebraska tax credits to donors to private and faith-based school scholarship funds, even as public school officials are forming an effort to oppose it.

Pillen signed Legislative Bill 753 into law Tuesday, after the Nebraska Legislature passed the bill in a 33-11 vote last week. The law will take effect 90 days after the session ends, likely around late August or early September.

LB 753 will provide tax credits for individuals and entities making donations to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and parochial schools. Under the bill, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Individuals and businesses could not receive more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

Pillen and other supporters say LB 753 is a crucial step in allowing all Nebraska students access to educational resources that fit their needs, regardless of their socio-economic status. With Pillen's signature, Nebraska joins 48 other states that have enacted similar measures.

"This makes such a difference for kids all across the state," said LB 753's introducer, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area.

The bill's passage marks the conclusion of a years-long effort for Linehan, who has pushed for more school choice opportunities in Nebraska. Similar legislation fell short in the Legislature each of the last five years.

This time, a handful of Democratic lawmakers from Omaha — Sens. Justin Wayne, Mike McDonnell and Terrell McKinney — provided enough support to end filibusters against the bill.

Wayne spoke in support of LB 753 at its signing ceremony Tuesday, saying that while he hasn't always supported similar measures in previous years, he was swayed by the potential difference it could make for low-income families in his district.

In a session filled with controversy, LB 753 saw its fair share, and the opposition looks poised to continue. Recently, a petition effort against the new law has emerged from a group called Support our Schools Nebraska. It's backed by other groups like the Nebraska State Education Association, the Nebraska Parent Teacher Association, Stand For Schools and OpenSky Policy Institute.

Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association and leader of the effort, said he expects more organizations will come on board now that the bill has been signed. He claimed LB 753 is unpopular with educators from Scottsbluff to Omaha.

Pillen referenced the petition effort Tuesday, describing it as a teachers union that's "trying to shoot" at the legislation. In his view, Pillen said there shouldn't be any reason for a Nebraskan to oppose LB 753.

"Last time I checked, we're supposed to be in support of every one of our kids so that they get the education that they deserve," Pillen said.

Backers of the petition drive say LB 753 primarily benefits the wealthy and corporations and shifts the burden of supporting public education to less affluent taxpayers. In other states that have passed similar measures, Royers said, families in both the public and private school system have been hurt, and he's concerned that Nebraska lawmakers will keep expanding the law.

To place the repeal of LB 753 on the 2024 ballot, the petition drive must gather signatures from at least 5% of Nebraska's registered voters — just over 60,000 authorized signatures — by the time the law takes effect, around late August or early September. If more than 10% of registered voters — more than 120,000 Nebraskans — sign the petition in time, it will block the law from taking effect.

Royers said he's aiming to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot. Although it will be a grassroots effort, he said he is confident enough educators will come on board to get the petition over that threshold.

"Teachers have summers off," Royers said. "And no one works harder than a teacher."

