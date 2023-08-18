LINCOLN — Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is taking its challenge of the state's new abortion and gender-affirming care restrictions to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret had dismissed the group's lawsuit last week. On Friday, Planned Parenthood, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, filed notice of its appeal to the Supreme Court.

“We will never stop fighting for the reproductive freedom, bodily autonomy, and health of our Nebraska communities. We are doubling down on that commitment with this appeal,” said Ruth Richardson, president of Planned Parenthood North Central States, in a press release.

A spokesperson for the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said the state "looks forward to defending the statute in this important case."

Planned Parenthood challenged the state's new law and sought a temporary injunction to halt enforcement of its 12-week gestational ban on abortions, saying Legislative Bill 574 violated the Nebraska Constitution's single-subject rule. But Maret sided with the state’s argument that all regulations in LB 574 fell under the category of health care.

The bill started out as an attempt solely to ban gender-affirming care for people under 19, while a separate bill sought to ban abortions after embryonic cardiac activity could be detected, at about the six-week mark. But the abortion measure, LB 626, was blocked when supporters failed to get enough votes to cut off a filibuster.

Supporters then combined the two topics into an amendment that replaced the original language of LB 574. ACLU of Nebraska officials said that was unconstitutional.

“We are hopeful that the Nebraska Supreme Court honors the language in our state’s constitution that ‘no bill shall contain more than one subject,’” said Mindy Rush Chipman, ACLU of Nebraska's executive director, in the press release.

At the same time, Planned Parenthood officials and other abortion rights advocates are considering a separate effort to put a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion on the ballot in 2024, though the initiative has not been officially launched. It is unclear how the outcome of the lawsuit would affect this effort.

