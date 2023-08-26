Rep. Don Bacon officially kicked off his campaign Saturday for a fifth term representing Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, setting up what’s likely to be a rematch of the 2022 race.

Bacon was joined by Gov. Jim Pillen, Rep. Mike Flood and former Gov. Dave Heineman on Saturday evening as he announced his reelection campaign to supporters at the Omaha Firefighters Hall.

A retired brigadier general, Bacon has represented the district since 2017. The district encompasses Douglas and Saunders Counties and western Sarpy County.

Bacon has focused in Congress on issues related to national security and defense, securing upgrades to Offutt Air Force Base and currently working to improve military recruitment.

At Saturday’s event, Bacon mentioned inflation, the border crisis and hyper-partisanship as key issues.

Bacon promised to continue prioritizing bipartisanship if he’s reelected.

“If you want to get something done you have to sit with people across the aisle and work to get in agreement on how we move the ball down the field,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Flood acknowledged that Bacon represents Nebraska’s most competitive congressional district and praised Bacon for fighting year after year in Congress for the Omaha area's values.

“We’re lucky we have someone who’s going to run that rat race every two years,” Flood said.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, a Democrat, announced in July that he will again challenge Bacon for the congressional seat. Bacon narrowly defeated Vargas in 2022 to win his fourth two-year term.

Vargas has served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature representing District 7 in eastern Omaha, and will be term-limited out at the end of next session. He has been a key player in drafting state budgets on the Appropriations Committee, and recently contributed to the passage of a multimillion-dollar effort to revitalize underserved areas of Omaha.

In a statement, Vargas said he thinks Bacon is out of touch with hardworking Nebraskans, pointing to his votes against abortion access, against some legislation that would lower prescription drug prices and support manufacturing jobs, and his consideration of changes to Social Security.

“Nebraskans deserve a leader who will always put them first, who will work to get rising costs under control, and continue to grow our economy,” Vargas said.

Bacon was first elected in 2016 after narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Brad Ashford, whose two-year term from 2015 to 2017 was the only time a Democrat has won the 2nd District seat during the past three decades.

But the district has leaned more Democratic in presidential elections, giving an electoral vote to President Joe Biden in 2020 and former President Barack Obama in 2008.

At Saturday’s event, Bacon told supporters that he doesn’t think his work in Congress is done yet.

“I firmly believe that we need a different style of leadership in Washington and leaving right now is not the right answer for this country,” he said.

