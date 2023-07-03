LINCOLN — Special interest groups set another spending record last year in their quest to influence Nebraska lawmakers and shape state laws, a new report shows.
The report, released by Common Cause Nebraska, showed that the businesses and organizations that hire lobbyists spent more than $21.4 million on their lobbying efforts during 2022. That’s up 5.5% from the year before and 10.6% from 2019, before the pandemic hit.
“It’s pretty dramatic, I think,” said Jack Gould, the Common Cause issues chair. “This report shows the ever-growing influence of lobbying and why Nebraskans must demand better.”
Gould said the figures are a concern because the groups that can afford to hire lobbyists gain more clout in the legislative process than the average Nebraskan. Among other things, lobbyists are able to build relationships with senators and become key sources of information for them.
“It gives them an advantage over the public,” he said, arguing that, “Democracy isn’t something that is bought and sold.”
The annual report was compiled from filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Along with previous reports, it showed that the amount spent on lobbying the Nebraska Legislature has climbed steadily, with a slight dip in 2020, when the legislative session was suspended for several months because of the pandemic and social interaction was limited.
The biggest driver of lobbying costs was the compensation paid to lobbyists. For 2022, the report shows that businesses and organizations paid lobbyists $20.6 million, which included more than $474,000 in reimbursements.
That total set a record, even though the number of paid lobbyists was down by nearly 9% from the previous year. There were 336 paid lobbyists registered in early 2022, compared to 366 a year earlier.
The next-highest cost was for entertainment, which Gould cited as a key part of the lobbyist toolbox. For 2022, businesses and organizations reported spending more than $401,000 on food, drink and other lobbying-related entertainment expenses.
That was nearly twice the amount in 2021, when the Legislature was still operating under COVID protocols, but not as much as in the years leading up to the pandemic.
According to the report, the Nebraska Farm Bureau was the top spender among the businesses and organizations that hired lobbyists in 2022 and in 2021. The organization reported spending $206,873 last year and $219,474 the year before.
Craig Head, Farm Bureau’s chief advocacy officer, attributed that ranking to a decision to report all staff who spent time lobbying, even if that represented only part of their duties, rather than a concern about any particular issue or issues in those years.
He said the organization advocates for the state’s largest industry — agriculture — and the farm and ranch families involved with it. The group’s top issue remains taxes, especially property taxes.
“We want to make sure we’re covered,” he said.
Other top spenders last year included the League of Nebraska Municipalities, the University of Nebraska, Centene Corporation and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Centene provides health plans in Nebraska.
Among the top-earning lobbying firms, Mueller Robak claimed a solid lead in 2022, reporting total compensation of nearly $1.8 million for the year. Walt Radcliffe’s firm, Radcliffe Gilbertson & Brady, came in at second place with just over $1.3 million of earnings.
