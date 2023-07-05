Nebraska voters may see a repeat matchup on the 2024 ballot in the state's most competitive congressional district.

State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, a Democrat, announced Wednesday that he will challenge Rep. Don Bacon again for his seat serving Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. In 2022, Bacon defeated Vargas in his third re-election bid by a close margin of less than 3 percentage points.

“While we came up just short last November, I was so encouraged by the enormous response we got from voters across the district, who were excited by our message of cutting middle class taxes, growing the economy, protecting women’s health care, and keeping our communities safe from gun violence," Vargas said in a statement.

Bacon, a Republican, welcomed Vargas' challenge in an email statement Wednesday, expressing confidence that he would prevail again in 2024. Bacon has represented Nebraska in Congress since 2017, after defeating Democrat incumbent Brad Ashford.

Aside from Ashford's two-year term from 2015 to 2017, Nebraskans have historically voted Republicans into the seat over the last three decades. However, the district has been more varied in its presidential election results, favoring President Joe Biden in 2020 and former President Barack Obama in 2008.

Bacon noted that despite this, he still beat out his Democrat opponent in 2020 by more than 4 percentage points.

"While DC Democrats call Nebraska’s 2nd a Biden District, voters call it a Bacon District," Bacon said in his statement.

Vargas has served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature representing District 7 in east Omaha, and will be term-limited out at the end of next session. In that time, he has been a key player in drafting state budgets on the Appropriations Committee, and recently contributed to the passage of a multi-million dollar effort to revitalize underserved areas of Omaha.

Meanwhile, Bacon has largely spent his time in Congress focusing on issues related to national security and defense, securing upgrades to Offutt Air Force Base and currently working to improve military recruitment.

Vargas' campaign announcement focused on abortion, noting that while Vargas voted against increased abortion restrictions that passed in the Legislature, Bacon supported similar measures in Congress. Abortion rights have proved to be a key issue for voters in recent elections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

“With Republicans in Nebraska passing an extreme ban on abortion, it’s more important than ever that we elect representatives that will fight for the people of Nebraska’s Second in Washington," Vargas said in the statement.