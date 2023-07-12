LINCOLN — Three candidates have announced plans recently to run for the Nebraska Legislature, including one taking on a newly appointed senator in east Lincoln.

Nicki Behmer Popp is running for the District 25 seat now held by State Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln, who was appointed in April to finish out former Sen. Suzanne Geist's term. Bosn, a Republican, has said she would run to keep the seat when it came open in 2024.

Popp, who is registered nonpartisan, is a small-business owner, realtor and member of the Lincoln Airport Authority. She worked as a legislative aide for 10 years.

She listed her priorities as housing affordability, promoting small businesses, protecting public education and putting people over politics.

In District 23, Dennis Fujan, a farmer from Prague, and Jared Storm, a small-business owner and pilot from David City, are seeking the seat held by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who is term limited. The district encompasses Saunders, Colfax and part of Butler Counties.

Fujan, a Republican, is a fourth-generation farmer living on his family’s original farm outside Prague, where he grows soybeans, corn and hay. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and has been a leader with the Nebraska Soybean Association.

He listed his priorities as fighting for family farmers, growing rural communities, lowering property taxes, defending gun owner rights, safeguarding veterans’ benefits, protecting innocent life, supporting parental rights and local control of our schools.

Storm, also a Republican, founded a company that does aerial application for farmers and seed corn companies, as well as aircraft maintenance and parts manufacturing.

He said he would fight to reduce taxes, protect women's rights against "the woke left" and ensure children have access to quality, while describing himself as "pro-life" and a supporter of the Second Amendment.

