LINCOLN — Three candidates have announced plans recently to run for the Nebraska Legislature, including one taking on a newly appointed senator in east Lincoln.
Nicki Behmer Popp is running for the District 25 seat now held by State Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln, who was appointed in April to finish out former Sen. Suzanne Geist's term. Bosn, a Republican, has said she would run to keep the seat when it came open in 2024.
Popp, who is registered nonpartisan, is a small-business owner, realtor and member of the Lincoln Airport Authority. She worked as a legislative aide for 10 years.
She listed her priorities as housing affordability, promoting small businesses, protecting public education and putting people over politics.
In District 23, Dennis Fujan, a farmer from Prague, and Jared Storm, a small-business owner and pilot from David City, are seeking the seat held by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who is term limited. The district encompasses Saunders, Colfax and part of Butler Counties.
Fujan, a Republican, is a fourth-generation farmer living on his family’s original farm outside Prague, where he grows soybeans, corn and hay. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and has been a leader with the Nebraska Soybean Association.
He listed his priorities as fighting for family farmers, growing rural communities, lowering property taxes, defending gun owner rights, safeguarding veterans’ benefits, protecting innocent life, supporting parental rights and local control of our schools.
Storm, also a Republican, founded a company that does aerial application for farmers and seed corn companies, as well as aircraft maintenance and parts manufacturing.
He said he would fight to reduce taxes, protect women's rights against "the woke left" and ensure children have access to quality, while describing himself as "pro-life" and a supporter of the Second Amendment.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Jan. 4.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Dave Murman won the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Legislative Bill 50 would cover a range of criminal justice issues such as increasing Nebraska's problem-solving courts and expanding parole options. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha took the lead on the measure after former Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln resigned.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth has referred to a group of eight lawmakers that includes both supporters and opponents of Legislative Bill 574, the trans health care bill, as the "A Team." The group is tasked with discussing an amendment to the bill in the hopes of repairing some of the fractures the measure has created within the Legislature.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler (right) speaks with Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!