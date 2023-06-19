LINCOLN — Less than a year after his departure from the Nebraska Legislature, former State Sen. John McCollister said much of this year's session he "couldn't bear to watch."

This was in no small part due to the rancor that was present nearly every day of the 88-day session. While there were several reasons for this, many viewers — including McCollister — observed a level of partisan polarization in the officially nonpartisan body that was likely a root cause for the dysfunction.

Despite its nonpartisan, one-house structure, it's not uncommon to see party influence in the actions of individual lawmakers. This year, however, the divide went to extremes that McCollister said he hasn't seen before.

McCollister, a registered Republican, came into the Legislature in 2015 and described it as a more moderate party than what's seen today. Another former state senator, Laura Ebke, who entered the Legislature the same time as McCollister, backed up his description.

"We kind of charted our own course," Ebke said.

Ebke entered the Legislature as a Republican, but in 2016, she switched her party to Libertarian. She said this was partially due to what she saw as a growing demand for Republican lawmakers to be more disciplined and unite in support of other Republican bills.

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, who returned to the Legislature this year after being term-limited in 2015, said the body has changed in several ways during her absence. Though the institution has always been "right of center," Conrad said, her first two terms in 2007 through 2015 saw lawmakers acting more as "independent contractors," rather than party representatives.

The division this year didn't come out of nowhere, all three lawmakers agreed. There have been "vestiges of dysfunction," according to McCollister, growing within the body for the past several years, aided by several possible factors, like additional money contributing to campaigns, gerrymandering in legislative district mapping and the increased polarization of national politics.

One of the more common theories is that the Legislature's term-limit rules enhanced the division this year. The current provision limits lawmakers to two consecutive four-year terms, although they can serve again after sitting out at least four years.

Despite several attempts to revise this rule in recent years — including one introduced this session — term limits have remained unchanged since 2000. In part due to this, the 49-member Legislature brought in 16 new lawmakers this yea, and added one more when Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln was appointed after Sen. Suzanne Geist resigned.

The lack of experience within the body added to the party influence, particularly within the 32-member Republican majority. Nathan Leach, founder and executive director of Nonpartisan Nebraska, said most of Nebraska's active lawmakers haven't served in a time when this level of division is abnormal. Combined with the animosity that was already present, Leach said he expects many lawmakers fell back on their parties to guide them.

"They're in their first year, and they're following the leader," Ebke said.

The division of this year may be short-lived, Ebke said, because as the newer senators gain more experience, they may become more willing to push back against their party. However, if this is true, that could mean the same issues will come up again when a group of new freshman lawmakers are ushered in following the 2024 election.

Leach said it's dangerous to view this year's session as an outlier, both in that it's hopeful thinking, and it isn't backed up by the evidence shown in the Legislature's recent history. As someone who's watched the Legislature for the past decade, Leach said it's been "devastating" to watch the last couple of years.

"It's really hard to watch something you love and value kind of deteriorate," he said.

The Legislature broke from tradition in several ways this year. For McCollister, he said he spotted an issue within the first days of the session, when lawmakers were deciding committee assignments.

McCollister said it was clear that Republicans stacked the committees in their favor and denied Democrats a voice. He pointed to Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, a former educator, losing her seat as education chair to Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, a farmer.

For Leach, the worst offense lawmakers made this year was when they suspended their rules to temporarily amend the rules in order to change the process for a session-long filibuster Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and her allies launched to oppose a bill aimed at restricting gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Several lawmakers objected to the process lawmakers used to get the change enacted back when it was being debated. Leach said even by the most basic definitions, lawmakers did not follow the proper procedure laid out in the rules.

First, a proposed rule change is supposed to be heard by a state committee first and go through a hearing, Leach said, where this proposal went straight to the floor. Supporters defended this by arguing the rule change was similar to another rule change that had a hearing earlier this year, but opponents disputed this.

Second, Leach said temporary rule changes typically aren't supposed to last longer than a day, whereas this change took effect immediately in March and lasted for the rest of the session. Allowing this sets dangerous implications for the future, as it opens the door for reactionary rules changes mid-session, he said.

Conrad echoed Leach's concern with this break in procedure, describing it as one of the most dangerous things that happened this session. However, she also noted instances where she felt the Legislature got it right, including the initial discussion of rule changes that happened in the first days of the session, which Conrad called an "early success."

"I don't think the institution is broken," Conrad said.

It's worth noting that some in the Legislature don't see partisan government as such a bad thing. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard proposed a constitutional amendment this year that would turn the Legislature into a more traditional two-house system, as well as make legislative elections partisan.

Though his proposal didn't get much support, Erdman and others argued the change would improve representation and the body's efficiency.

Amid the turmoil, Republicans were effective at passing legislation this year. Aided by the support of a few Democrats (usually Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha), Republicans passed several bills this session that previously didn't have enough support to make it to the governor's desk, including increasing abortion restrictions, legalizing permitless concealed carry and offering tax incentives for donations to private and faith-based school scholarship funds.

These bills were some of the most divisive measures of the session, and it's what Conrad said drove much of the polarization, as it prompted intense reactions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Despite the increased efficiency, Ebke said she doesn't see any upsides to partisan division. In a one-house system like Nebraska's, she said extra scrutiny and discussion is necessary to determine what legislation passes and what doesn't.

Both Ebke and McCollister raised concerns with the collection of bill packages passed this year, some of which had more than 20 bills included. McCollister said this practice raises several issues, including reducing the vetting each bill gets on the floor, especially when some of the bills were added to the packages during late stages of debate.

The process also discourages opposition, McCollister said. When multiple proposals are all linked to the same bill, he said a lawmaker may not speak out against a part of the package they oppose if something else they support is also included.

In his final remarks of the session, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch defended the packages, arguing the bills included did not show partisan influence, but instead were filled with "good governance bills."

Leach said partisan division gives more power to other political figures, like lobbyists and the executive branch. It also distracts lawmakers from public policy issues that affect the majority of Nebraskans. He claimed the majority of key issues lawmakers should be dealing with don't have any relevance to political parties.

Without any significant changes, Leach said he fears Nebraska could turn into a "rubber stamp legislature" that approves most bills proposed by the party in majority without much discussion or debate.

Leach pointed to several "big-picture reforms" he said could provide solutions to this issue, such as extending or abolishing term limits, regulating campaign financing and having a fairer redistricting map. But in the short term, he said leadership needs to work hard before the 2024 session to establish a process that all lawmakers can agree on, regardless of party.

Conrad said she's optimistic that this can happen. In the weeks since the session ended, she said she's already met multiple times with lawmakers across party lines, and there appears to be a universal understanding that lawmakers don't want a repeat of this year.

However, Conrad agreed that it will require a lot of work to accomplish this, likely taking up most of the interim before the 2024 session begins in January. She said lawmakers must be willing to get deep into key issues, delving into the Legislature's process and build relationships with one another.

"I know we're up for the challenge," she said.

