A 51-year-old man died Monday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV about two miles west of Grand Island.

Jarrod Liske of Grand Island was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and 60th Road about 4:15 p.m.

Investigators determined that Alex Campbell, 29, of Omaha, was eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2012 Toyota 4 Runner. Campbell turned north to 60th Road in front of a westbound 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Liske, and the vehicles collided.

The Hall County Attorney's Office ordered an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.