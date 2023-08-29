Nebraska’s first Volleyball Day promises to be a record-setting day in Lincoln, with a crowd that could very well surpass the largest ever to watch a women’s sporting event in the United States (90,185, for the 1999 World Cup final) or in the world (91,648, for a soccer game last spring in Barcelona).

Of course, all those people have to get to the game. Which means Volleyball Day most likely will serve up all the traffic woes of Husker football Saturdays. Compounding the problem: a busy road construction season is in full swing.

So the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the City of Lincoln are offering some tips to ease the pain of getting to and from Memorial Stadium:

If possible, use other routes besides Interstate 80 to get into Lincoln as the highway and the exits in Lincoln are very likely to become congested.

If you must use I-80, drivers coming from Omaha and other points east should use Interstate 180 (Exit 401) into downtown. Drivers coming from the west should use U.S. Highway 77 (Exit 397) and Rosa Parks Way to downtown.

DON’T use the U.S. Highway 6/East Lincoln (Exit 409), both before and after the event. The exit may be closed due to safety concerns, NDOT officials said in a press release.

Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicles.

Passenger pick up and drop off will be allowed only at 10th and Charleston Streets, NOT in front of the stadium.

Entrance to the Haymarket from Ninth Street via R, Q and P Streets will be prohibited for 2 ½ hours before the game. Drivers are encouraged to use N Street.

Q Street from 11th to 10th Streets, and 10th Street from Q to T Streets, will be closed for an hour after the game and concert.

North 10th Street between Q and R Streets will have one lane closed due to building construction.

Plan on sticking around Lincoln for awhile after the show to let traffic clear.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers will be working overtime to patrol major roadways and from the air in part because of a grant from NDOT’s highway safety office, according to a NSP press release.

“The world has never seen anything like what we’re expecting (Wednesday) in Lincoln,” Col. John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol superintendent, said in the release. “People will be talking about this event for many years.”

