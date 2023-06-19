One person died Sunday and about a six-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 was closed for five hours following a crash in south-central Nebraska.

Pablo Briceno, 22, of Kearney, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators determined that Briceno was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix west on I-80 when it crossed the median into the eastbound lanes about 2:50 p.m.

The Pontiac collided with a westbound semitrailer truck. The occupants of the semi were not injured, the spokesman said.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 from Gibbon to Shelton were closed for five hours due to the investigation.