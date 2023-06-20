A 25-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of resisting arrest after allegedly attacking a Lincoln police officer.

The incident began at 2:45 a.m. as a police officer was driving westbound on O Street in the downtown area, a Lincoln police spokesman said. The officer was approaching 12th Street when a man walked out in front of the police cruiser, causing it to stop.

"(He) stood in front of the cruiser and gestured with his hand as if he was shooting at the cruiser," according to a statement from police. "The officer exited the cruiser to ask why he had stopped in the street."

That, police said, is when the man allegedly "lunged toward the officer," who was attempting to back away. The officer deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective and the man ran away.

The officer pursued the man into a Southeast Community College building at 1111 O St. The officer successfully deployed his Taser and the man was taken into custody.

As per Lincoln Police Department policy, the arrestee was taken to a Lincoln hospital to be medically cleared.

