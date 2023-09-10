A motorcyclist died Saturday after his motorcycle went off the road and crashed while traveling east on Interstate 80 in northwest Lincoln.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. near exit 397. The motorcyclist was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the man's name but did say he was a Lincoln resident. The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 402-441-6000, a non-emergency phone number. Witnesses who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.