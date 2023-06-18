A 20-year-old man died Saturday night when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a utility pole just south of Lincoln.

Alexander M. Schoneweis of Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the 11000 block of South 14th Street, just north of Saltillo Road about 11:30 p.m.

Deputies determined that Schoneweis was northbound on South 14th Street in a 1953 Chevrolet. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch and collided with a wooden utility pole.

A lap seat belt was in use, deputies said. South 14th Street was closed for several hours during the investigation, and electric power was briefly disconnected in the area for the safety of rescue personnel.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.