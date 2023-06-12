A 29-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle collision early Saturday near Roberts Park in Lincoln has been identified by police.

Alexis Carayorgopol of Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene, a Lincoln police spokesman said Monday. The collision occurred at the intersection of 56th and A Streets about 4:15 a.m.

Investigators determined that Carayorgopol was driving a 2011 Hyundai Genesis southbound on 56th Street. The Hyundai collided with a 2015 KIA Soul driven by Henry Holden, 35, of Lincoln, that was westbound on A Street.

Holden was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. A police spokesman said Holden is thought to have been under the influence of alcohol, and a blood draw was forwarded to a state laboratory for testing.