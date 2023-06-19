The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found the decomposing body of a man in a train car west of North Platte.

At 2:25 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call was made to Lincoln County law enforcement about a dead person in the locomotive at Bailey Yards, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. At the back of the engine, deputies found the man’s body in a small compartment typically reserved to hold a fire extinguisher. The man’s name was not released pending the notification of family members.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man appeared to have wedged himself into the room and shut the door. The Sheriff’s Office said there is evidence showing the man was unable to unlatch the door. He died days before his body was found. Investigators saw no signs of foul play.

The Sheriff’s Office added the man had numerous identifications that showed he was a Mexican citizen. The train engine had been in Mexico for several days before it traveled to San Antonio and then to Nebraska.

The investigation is ongoing.