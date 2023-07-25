A Nebraska City man has been identified as the driver who died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision near Beaver Lake in Cass County.

Nicholas S. Schreck, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Schreck was on his way to work when the collision occurred about 6:25 a.m. just south of Rock Bluffs Road on U.S. Highway 75.

Investigators determined that Schreck was alone and traveling south on Highway 75 in a Mercury Topaz. Witnesses said the Mercury appeared to be driving erratically when it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The two people in the Silverado were not seriously injured. The crash is still under investigation.