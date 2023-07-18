As an avid fisherman, University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Will Radigan couldn’t ask for a better assignment to obtain his Ph.D.

Using acoustic telemetry, he is doing fieldwork to try to figure out the reason for the decline in the walleye and sauger fisheries on Lewis and Clark Lake on Nebraska’s border with South Dakota since historic flooding in 2011.

Signals from fish implanted with acoustic transmitters are detected and logged by receivers. It’s the same method that is being used to study fishery numbers in Lake Oahe and Lake Sharpe, reservoirs on the Missouri River farther north in South Dakota.

“We have a little army trying to figure out where the walleye went,” Radigan said of his study. “We are trying to understand what is driving adult walleye numbers, and we are seeing that one factor is larval walleye being washed through Gavin’s Point Dam.”

Radigan, who is in the third year of a five-year program, said he was offered a part in the study after the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and Nebraska Game and Parks noticed there was a decline in the abundance of adult walleye and sauger in the reservoir after the 2011 flood.

Radigan also is working with professors at the UNL School of Natural Resources.

“We had a large flood, and it caused a whole myriad of problems,” Radigan said.

The river has had average or above average flow since the 2011 flood.

Since 2021, biologists have been tagging and tracking walleye and sauger in Lewis and Clark Lake as part of the fish movement study.

A total of 201 fish in the lake now carry metal jaw tags and acoustic transmitters implanted in their abdomens.

Fifteen receivers are spaced every 5 miles throughout Lewis and Clark to record any fish that passes within a half mile. So far, 44 fish have been caught and 39 harvested. Two fish have been caught three times.

Radigan and biologists in the study hope to use this information to help determine why fishing has declined since 2011, when months of high flows flushed many fish through Gavins Point Dam.

The loss at Lewis and Clark included emerald shiners, the primary forage base, which hasn’t recovered. Neither have walleye, despite more than 100 million fry and fingerlings being stocked there since 2014.

Radigan said so far the study has shown about 25% of the nearly 200 tagged fish are moving less than a mile, while 10% have moved more than 60.

One fish tagged in May 2022 below Fort Randall dam moved 66 miles downstream to Gavins Point dam by September, turned around and went back upstream and was caught in April near where it was tagged.

Two acoustic-tag implanted walleye and two implanted sauger have passed through Gavins Point Dam, a fact that is suspected to be part of the issue facing the fishery. Not only are larval fish being washed through the dam, but so are a small portion of adult fish.

Radigan also is sampling larval fish in the spillway below the dam and has found during peak entrainment, more than 20,000 fish per hour pass through the dam.

More than 90% are freshwater drum, which is now the primary forage base in the reservoir.

While that is good news for Nebraska anglers who are finding more freshwater drum, Radigan said once the fish go through the dam they are lost to the Lewis and Clark Lake fishery.

Biologists used nets, electrofishing and hook and line to catch a sampling of fish from different reaches of the river, reservoir and delta sections of Lewis and Clark Lake.

A few more fish will be tagged next spring, and tracking will continue through 2025.

Jaw tags are stamped with a three-digit number. Anglers catching these fish are asked to call the conservation agency in their state to report the tag number. If they harvest the fish, they are asked to recover the transmitter and return it as well.

In Nebraska, anglers should report tag numbers to the Northeast District Office in Norfolk at 402-370-3374.

As a fisherman himself, Radigan said he’ll be glad to get some answers for other anglers.

“I’m excited to conduct research geared toward anglers,” he said. “We can tell the anglers where the fish are.’’