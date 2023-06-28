A 65-year-old Ravenna, Nebraska, man died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash near Kearney.

Patrick Caddy, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. The county attorney ordered an autopsy.

Investigators responded to the scene of the crash about five miles north of Kearney on Nebraska Highway 10 shortly after 1 p.m. Deputies reported finding a mid-size SUV in a ditch just south of 160th Road.

The investigation determined that the SUV had left the roadway and entered the west ditch. Caddy, the vehicle's lone occupant, had been ejected in the crash.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney police and rescue personnel.