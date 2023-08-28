A 60-year-old man died in a one-vehicle, rollover crash Friday about 20 miles west of Falls City in southeast Nebraska.

Joel Schutte of Holstein, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators determined that Schutte was westbound on Nebraska Highway 8 just west of the intersection with Nebraska Highway 105 at 2:45 p.m. Schutte, the driver and sole occupant of a GMC Canyon pickup truck, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and went into the northside ditch.

The pickup then rolled across Highway 8 and ended up in the southside ditch. First responders from Humboldt Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.