One more publicly available tool for monitoring the trajectory of COVID-19 in Nebraska has gone dark.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has removed from its website a page that had provided weekly updates on concentrations of COVID-19 in wastewater from more than a dozen sites across the state.

With reductions over the past year or more in reporting of COVID-19 metrics, both locally and nationally, wastewater surveillance had been considered one of few remaining tools for public health officials to monitor disease levels.

A spokesman for the state health department said the state's wastewater data was taken down due to President Joe Biden's ending of the national emergency and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19 in May.

"Data continues to be tracked for that program and is available upon request," the spokesman wrote in an email Monday.

He also noted that the agency is consolidating information on its website relative to COVID reporting, as well as reporting for other respiratory illnesses.

The agency's respiratory illness dashboard, which last year replaced a COVID-19 dashboard, includes metrics for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It lists the number of weekly tests for each virus, the number that are positive, the positivity rate and the number of visits to emergency rooms for each viruses, as well as a breakdown of those visits by age.

Laura Strimple, a spokeswoman for Gov. Jim Pillen, wrote in an email Tuesday that the page was removed Aug. 4 in consultation with the governor's office. She also cited the end of the federal public health emergency in response to questions about why the page was taken down. Since then, she wrote in an email, Nebraska has successfully phased out many of the measures put into place during the emergency.

However, she noted in an email Tuesday that the health department is "winding down its COVID-19 wastewater testing program, so that resources can be devoted to monitoring other illnesses including influenza and RSV."

Nebraska's wastewater surveillance page also included the results of genomic sequencing of virus particles in wastewater, giving users insight into what variants of COVID-19 were circulating in the state. The state and its partners earlier this year became one of the first groups in the U.S. to tap the wastewater surveillance system, initially established as an early warning system for virus surges, to also monitor for new variants. That change occurred after people increasingly began using at-home tests for COVID-19, leaving labs short of samples to sequence.

The removal of the page comes at a time when cases and hospitalizations due to the virus appear to have ticked up slightly in Nebraska. The latest wastewater report, dated July 25, indicated that concentrations of the virus had increased relatively sharply overall, based on preliminary data through July 19. Seven stations reported increasing levels over the previous 15 days, three counted decreasing concentrations and the rest were stable or had no recent data to report.

The latest version of the respiratory illness page, dated Saturday, indicated that 379 cases of the virus for the week ending Aug. 12, after a monthslong lull in which weekly cases dipped below 100 cases for much of early July. Visits to emergency rooms for COVID-19 also increased very slightly last week. All measures, however, remain well below those of the past two summers and far below past peaks.

Nationally, cases and hospitalizations also have ticked up in some parts of the country, although again nowhere what has been seen during past waves. COVID-19-related hospitalizations were up more than 40% from June lows, Reuters reported. But they still were more than 90% below peak levels during the January 2022 omicron outbreak.

Health officials largely have attributed the lower levels of infection in recent months to several factors, beginning with the immunity conferred by vaccines and past infections.

However, they also have cautioned that the virus is not gone and that it continues to cause harm. COVID-19 was Nebraska's third-leading cause of death in 2022. Health officials also have advised the best way for people to protect themselves is to keep up to date on vaccines for COVID-19.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that she expects new, updated shots to be rolled out in the third or fourth week of September, Reuters reported. The updated boosters still need to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC. She suggested Americans should view these shots as an annual measure to protect oneself, in line with the annual flu shot.

But Dr. James Lawler, associate director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said health care professionals still need tools to maintain appropriate awareness.

In addition, high-risk members of the community, and their families, rely on wastewater testing to gauge their own actions in order to reduce their risk of infection, he said. State government has promoted the idea that Nebraskans should be free to make their own decisions about managing COVID risk.

"The state should allow people access to the data they need to make those decisions," he said.

World-Herald reporter Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.