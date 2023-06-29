LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska closed Thursday on the sale of a 46.71-acre campus that once housed a juvenile offender treatment center for girls in Geneva.

State officials announced that the former Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center campus was sold for $299,000 to JoMax Sackschewsky, a resident of York who already leases about half of the campus as farm ground.

The state's Vacant Building and Excess Land Committee declared the grounds and buildings "vacant and excess" in July 2021 and the 100,121 square-foot complex was offered for online auction in November last year. The auction closed in December with a single bid.

Sarah Skinner with the Department of Administrative Services, said the property had been appraised at $630,000, more than twice the amount it brought at auction. But she said selling the property will save taxpayers more than $600,000 per year.

"The campus’ significant annual operating costs to the state justified accepting that bid," she said.

Skinner said the closing was timed so the state could find and lease office space in Geneva for state call center employees who have been working out of the former administration building. Those employees work for the Department of Health and Human Services to help process applications for Medicaid and other public assistance programs.

Geneva City Administrator Kyle Svec said he has lots of questions about the future of the property, which has been an important fixture in the community. He said city leaders had explored ideas for acquiring the campus and repurposing the buildings but were unable to reach an agreement with the state.

"As a city, we're just hoping it turns out to be good for the city," he said, adding, "We definitely want to keep those jobs in town."

Attempts to reach Sackschewsky were unsuccessful.

The sale closes a troubled chapter in the history of the Geneva institution, which opened in 1892 as the Girls Industrial School. It went through numerous changes through the years, including some periods of serving both boys and girls.

But by August 2019, staff shortages, inadequate programming and rapidly deteriorating buildings combined to create a crisis at the facility. HHS officials moved the girls out for safety and put them at the formerly male-only juvenile offender facility in Kearney.

Initially, HHS renovated one of the Geneva housing units that had become uninhabitable so it could be used for a girls facility again. Then officials said they would leave most of the girls at Kearney and would reopen the Geneva campus on only a small scale to serve girls transitioning back into the community.

They switched gears again in 2020, announcing that they would instead use part of the former Hastings Regional Center campus for the female juvenile offenders. The plan included returning the Kearney campus to boys-only and leaving the Geneva center closed.

HHS also launched a center in Lincoln for male and female offenders with especially severe behavioral and mental health problems.

