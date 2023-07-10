GENOA, Neb. — Inch by painstaking inch, a team with the State Archeology Office dug by hand into the dry Nebraska dirt.

The team members measured their progress, they sifted for artifacts and they hoped for answers to a lingering question: Can the graves of children who died and were buried at the Genoa U.S. Indian Boarding School be found?

State Archeologist Dave Williams and Judi gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Indian Affairs Commission, organized the excavation Monday. They were guided to the potential site on the outskirts of Genoa by historical maps and documents and a geophysical survey last year that revealed four anomalies consistent with the presence of graves.

If remains are found, tribal leaders may choose to leave them buried and construct a memorial to mark the site. They may also decide to exhume the graves and repatriate the remains.

Williams said the excavation is a "humbling experience."

"It's unlike any other work I've done as an archeologist," Williams said. "We're trying to bring some peace and closure and an understanding of what happened to those children at the school."

Thousands of students found themselves on the grounds of the federally run Native American boarding school in Genoa, Nebraska, during its 50 years of operation. But the location of those who died and were buried on school grounds was lost to history decades ago.

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the institution operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the campus housed 599 students who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old.

When the school closed, documents were scattered across the United States. Locating them has proved challenging for researchers.

Renewed efforts to locate the school’s cemetery and identify students who died on the campus have uncovered at least 86 students who are believed to have died at the school. Nine are recorded as having been buried on school grounds. The remains of 37 were sent home, and the final resting place of about 40 is still unknown.

It's likely many more children died due to their time at the school than records show, said Judi gaiashkibos.

Records found show that disease played a large role in the deaths of students. An accidental shooting and a drowning were recorded as well. In some cases, children who caught an illness while at Genoa were sent home and died.

The federally funded Native American boarding schools have been criticized as a form of cultural genocide. Children were taken there in the name of assimilation, at times involuntarily. While the experiences of students differed, some abuse was recorded.

On arrival, children were forced to cut their hair, traditional clothing or possessions were taken away, and the use of Native languages was met with varying degrees of discipline.

"Years ago when I came here, I didn't know about all the children (who died)," gaiashkibos said. "Now that we know, it's time to do something. It's kind of scary, (but) I am going to stay the course."

The archeological team will continue to excavate throughout the week.

