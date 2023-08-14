A Nebraska teen died Saturday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a creek about 10 miles west of West Point.

William P. Smeal, 18, of rural Snyder, was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 p.m., according to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office. Smeal was a 2023 graduate of West Point-Beemer High School, a school official said Monday.

Investigators determined that Smeal was eastbound on County Road A between County Roads 12 and 13 in a Buick LaCrosse CXL. The Buick left the roadway about two miles north of Snyder and clipped a portion of a bridge before landing in the creek.

The village of Snyder is located about 70 miles northeast of Omaha. The crash remains under investigation.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Snyder Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Cuming County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.