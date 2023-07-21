Forty Native Nations will reconvene next week to discuss the next steps in the search for graves of children who attended a Native American boarding school in Genoa, Nebraska.

An excavation effort on a potential gravesite ended Thursday with no remains or grave features found.

State Archeologist David Williams and his team reached a depth of 8 feet below the modern ground surface before Williams ruled out the possibility of remains or previous burials at the site on the former campus of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School.

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the institution operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the campus housed 599 students who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old.

Thousands of students spent time at the school during its 50 years of operation. But the location of those who died and were buried on school grounds was lost to history decades ago.

Renewed efforts to locate the school’s cemetery and identify students who died on the campus suggest that at least 86 students died there. Nine are recorded as having been buried on school grounds. The remains of 37 others were sent home, and the final resting place of about 40 is still unknown.

Williams and Judi gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Indian Affairs Commission, have led the search for the school's lost cemetery.

"We aren't ruling out the possibility of the burials being exhumed and reburied elsewhere," Williams told The World-Herald. "We would still expect to see some indication of a grave or other similar feature if we're looking in the right spot."

With school records, accounts from former students and archived newspaper articles, there's no doubt that students died and were buried on school grounds. But locating the burial site on the former 640-acre campus hasn't been easy.

In May 2022, a specially trained dog team narrowed in on a site on the outskirts of town. A historical map placed the school's cemetery around the same location, and a ground penetrating radar survey last year revealed four anomalies in the area consistent with the presence of graves.

The possibility that remains were exhumed and reburied elsewhere remains plausible.

The anomalies are close to the Loup Canal, which was dug in the years following the school's closure. A recently discovered document acknowledges the existence of a cemetery near the planned route of the canal.

The document, a licensing agreement for the Loup Power District, was discovered by a middle school student named Anna Johnson.

The license was found in a 1934 Federal Power Commission report for the Loup Canal, which was dug on the eastern edge of the school soon after the school’s closure in 1934.

The school cemetery was referenced in a list of requirements related to the canal’s construction: “The licensee shall relocate the High Line Canal to avoid the cemetery on the Indian school land, or remove and reinter the remains of the Indian children buried therein in a manner satisfactory to the superintendent of the Indian school, at such location as he may designate.”

Anna Johnson found the document at the Iowa State University Library while on a field trip with her National History Day Club. She and her father, Ben Johnson, have continued their research since, joining the effort to piece together the school’s history.

Children were brought to Genoa from more than 40 tribes across the United States, and how to proceed with the search will be up to tribal leaders.

"We will continue the search," gaiashkibos said.

A citizen of the Ponca Tribe, gaiashkibos is also a descendant of a former Genoa student. Her mother and aunt both attended the school.

A dog team may be brought out to search other possible locations, Williams said. The other anomalies highlighted by ground penetrating radar could also be excavated.

If remains are found, tribal leaders may choose to leave them buried and construct a memorial to mark the site. They may also decide to exhume the graves and repatriate the remains.

