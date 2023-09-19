One person was found dead following a house fire early Monday in southwest Iowa.

The fire was reported about 2:45 a.m. in the town of Shambaugh about six miles south of Clarinda, according to the Page County Sheriff's Office. The body was sent to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

Firefighters from Clarinda and Braddyville found the residence at 409 Cinder Alley fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. A body was discovered in the remains of the house.

Deputies have been unable to locate the owner of the property. The Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation.