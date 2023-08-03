Against a backdrop of rising military tensions with China and Russia in the western Pacific, the Offutt-based 55th Wing is setting up shop in the Land of the Midnight Sun.

The 55th Operations Group has opened a detachment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the Wing announced last week.

The unit, called Detachment 1, will have about 10 members permanently assigned, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman, with additional members on temporary duty if needed. It will allow the 55th Wing to launch and recover its RC-135 variant reconnaissance jets for missions and exercises in the Arctic and in the Far East.

Other 55th group detachments already operate in Japan (Okinawa), Greece and Great Britain.

“The new det will provide us more flexibility and allow us to expand our operations in response to increased intelligence requirements,” Col. Derek Rachel, 55th Operations Group commander, said in an article posted on the 55th Wing website. “Having this location also available and ready will enable us to respond quicker than ever before.”

Hansen said the Operations Group has been working for about six months to stand up the detachment, and it is scheduled to be fully operational early next year.

Alaska is a highly strategic location for monitoring the Far East military activities of rivals Russia and China, said retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Rick Evans, executive director of the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska.

“Ultimately, the threat in the Indo-Pacific region is probably the key to what’s driving this,” Evans said. “(The 55th Wing) is always looking at where they need to be to stay ahead of the threat.”

RC-135 reconnaissance jets have operated out of Alaska for decades. The very first ones built — then called KC-135A–II models — were deployed to Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks beginning in 1962, said Robert Hopkins III, a former 55th Wing pilot who is now an author and historian of Air Force reconnaissance flights.

“Reconnaissance operations at Alaska have a long, long tradition,” he said.

During the Cold War, Eielson was home to several RC-135 Cobra Ball missile-monitoring jets, with crews and aircraft detached to the former Shemya Air Force Base (now known as Eareckson Air Station) in the Aleutian Islands.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and a thaw in relations with the Russian government, the need for surveillance grew less urgent.

“The argument was, we didn’t need a permanent (reconnaissance) presence in Alaska,” Hopkins said. “They just decided to fly planes up there as needed.”

In the late 1990s, the entire RC-135 fleet — which now totals 26 aircraft — was consolidated at Offutt Air Force Base. But the 55th Wing has continued to use Eielson for short-term deployments or as a way station between Nebraska and distant Japan.

The Wing doesn’t, however, have much experience at Elmendorf Air Force Base, as the Air Force side of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was long known. It is the home of the 11th Air Force and the 3rd Wing, as well as an Alaska Air National Guard wing.

So it was a surprise to some 55th Wing watchers when an Offutt-based RC-135 Rivet Joint deployed to Elmendorf-Richardson May 5. It flew at least eight missions over the Gulf of Alaska and the Chukchi Sea before returning to Offutt two weeks later, according to information gathered from public flight-tracking websites by a 55th Wing veteran who uses the social media handle MeNMyRC.

The same jet flew back to Elmendorf-Richardson July 7 and has been there ever since, according to MeNMyRC, and has flown at least five times.

Hansen said Elmendorf-Richardson was selected over Eielson for the new detachment because Eielson had become crowded with other Air Force missions.

“They had the space and infrastructure that will enable us to answer those long-standing and ever-increasing combatant command and national intelligence requirements,” he said in an email.

Evans noted the weather is less harsh in Anchorage than in Fairbanks, which is 360 miles farther north and closer to the Arctic Circle.

He believes the 55th Wing has made a good move, setting up shop in the northernmost U.S. state.

“(Alaska) is a strategic location. They’re pretty routinely up there anyway,” he said. “It’s smart for them to kind of put a flag in the ground there.”

Photos: Offutt runway opens after 18-month reconstruction