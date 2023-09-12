An RC-135W Rivet Joint reconnaissance jet from the Offutt-based 55th Wing declared an emergency while operating over the Persian Gulf Monday and made an early landing at its deployed base in Qatar, Air Force officials confirmed.

The pilot – flying with the callsign OMAHA77 – reported a flight-control malfunction shortly after taking off from Al Udeid Air Base at 7:30 p.m. in the Middle East (11:30 a.m. Central time).

“The crew promptly declared an in-flight emergency and followed standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of all on board,” said Col. Michael Andrews, a spokesman for U.S. Air Forces Central Command, in a statement.

Andrews said the plane landed safely at Al Udeid at 10 p.m. local time (2 p.m. in Nebraska) with no injuries to any of the 24 crew members or damage to the aircraft.

He said the plane taxied to the parking area under its own power. The cause of the malfunction is under investigation.

In air-traffic control recordings captured by planespotters on LiveATC.net and posted to social media, the OMAHA77 pilot can be heard saying “Need immediate direct Al Udeid, please.”

An air traffic controller in Bahrain gives the RC-135 crew directions toward the Qatari air base, which is less than 100 miles from Bahrain.

The controller asks the crew if they have a flight control issue.

“Affirm, OMAHA77,” the pilot replies.

“OK, what assistance do you need on the ground? Anything?” the controller says.

“We’re going to need to reduce our gross weight. We’ve got the aircraft under control at this time,” the OMAHA77 pilot says – implying that, for a time, possibly it was not.

The air traffic control exchanges suggest the RC-135 pilot was having difficulty steering the four-engine jet. At one point, the controller directs the pilot to tighten a turn in order to avoid crossing a border into restricted airspace.

“Uh, we’re trying here,” the pilot responds.

Asked again a short time later, OMAHA77’s pilot says, “No, unable any more turn.”

The RC-135 had been flying near an Air Force air refueling tanker with the callsign PYTHON15. It’s not clear whether the Rivet Joint had already refueled, but the pilot said he was carrying enough fuel for eight hours’ flying and needed to dump about 35,000 pounds of fuel before landing.

The tanker was flying at 28,000 feet, 2,000 feet higher than the RC-135. The controller asked the tanker pilot whether he wanted to accompany OMAHA77 back to Qatar.

“We just want to stay out of Omaha’s way,” the pilot said. “Anything we can do, if we need to help them.”

Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint (OMAHA77) talking to Bahrain Control (ATC) with a flight control issue over the Persian Gulf. They were attempting or refueled with KC-135 (PYTHON15) @flightradar24 showed them squawking 7700 (International emergency code). Audio via @liveatc -OBBI feed pic.twitter.com/CqV6Zu0qnI — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 11, 2023

Rivet Joint jets are equipped with sensors that monitor electronic signals for a distance of several hundred miles. They carry a team of foreign-language translators who are able to listen to voice broadcasts and radio communications and quickly provide intelligence to U.S. troops on the ground.

The 55th Wing has 17 Rivet Joints in its fleet, all headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base. They deploy frequently to England, Greece, and Okinawa as well as Qatar. Earlier this year, the 55th also established a detachment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

The RC-135 that experienced the malfunction (No. 62-4138) was delivered to the Air Force as a transport plane in 1962. It was converted into a reconnaissance platform in 1967 and has been assigned to the 55th Wing at Offutt since 1981.

The plane and its crew have been deployed to Al Udeid with the 763rd Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron since July 29.